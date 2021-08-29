Pep Guardiola compares Ferran Torres to Jamie Vardy after Arsenal rout

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ferran Torres following his man of the match display against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Cityzens recently secured a 5-0 triumph over Norwich City in the league, and they replicated the performance against the Gunners, who did not muster a shot on target.

Torres was once again picked to lead the line. The £45 million-rated star did not disappoint with a goal in either half alongside an assist for midfielder Rodri.

Following the game, Guardiola was pleased with the showing of the 21-year-old, who has netted 15 goals for the club since his move from Valencia last summer.

Guardiola compared his movements to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, and was delighted that the club signed him for £20 million that appears a huge bargain now.

He told Mancity.com: “Last season Ferran played exceptionally well as we saw in terms of his numbers – goals and assists.”

“In this position he makes a movement like the best strikers in behind, moving incredibly well. His movement is similar to Jamie Vardy.

“He is very young. Manchester City did a great job buying him for a great price.

“He is a good finisher and had a goal was disallowed last week, when the finish was perfect.

“I’m very pleased with his movements, work ethic, and he has learned many things as we saw today.”

Sportslens view:

Torres’ potential was known from his time at Valencia, and he has recently taken to the next level by making regular goal contributions.

City have failed to land an elite striker this summer which could be a blessing in disguise for Torres, who has the chance to cement his place.

Gabriel Jesus is the only senior striker in the club’s ranks, but he has recently excelled from the right-wing position that he is familiar playing for Brazil.

City are not close to signing a world-class striker after the failed attempts to pursue Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past few days.

Torres has the perfect chance to establish himself as the main striker. Despite Sergio Aguero’s exit, the club appear well covered in the position.

Aside from Torres and Jesus, Guardiola has been successful in deploying Kevin De Bruyne in the false number nine role in the past with great effect.

