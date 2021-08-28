Mark Lawrenson predicts Tottenham vs Watford

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Watford in the Premier League clash on Sunday where Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to secure another home victory.

Spurs have made a strong start to the season, winning both their Premier League games so far.

The north London outfit defeated Manchester City and Wolves in their opening two games, with star striker Harry Kane not starting in either of them.

Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, but after months of speculation, the Spurs striker has ended transfer talks by claiming that he is staying put and completely focused on delivering for the London club this season.

The 28-year-old is the talisman figure at Spurs, and the news has come as a big lift for everyone associated with the club.

Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, has won another battle. He was absolutely resolute in his stance that Kane won’t be sold unless his asking price was met.

The popular BBC pundit feels that Spurs know that they are not favourites to finish in the top four, but they have a very good chance of doing it this season.

Watford, the Premier League newcomers, have signed Moussa Sissoko from Spurs this week. They will be looking to avoid relegation, and a lot will depend on their home form.

Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 win for Spurs.

He said to BBC Sport: “Harry Kane is staying. That is a big tick for the Tottenham supporters. They gave the striker a fantastic reception when he came off the bench against Wolves at Molineux. In the end, Daniel Levy has won another battle, so well done to him.

“Nuno Espirito Santo has made a good start but they know they are not favourites to finish in the top four. Maybe this is the year they break back in. The problem with Tottenham is that they look very good and seem to be fine but then all of a sudden have a run of strange results.”

