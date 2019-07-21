Opinion: Leeds United should look to sign Grady Diangana from West Ham on loan

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition; page 54), West Ham are looking to send exciting young attacking midfielder Grady Diangana on loan this summer.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated young talent and he made a strong impression last season. He scored twice in the Carabao Cup tie against Macclesfield, and made 21 appearances in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.
However, with the Hammers side packed with loads of quality attacking players, Manuel Pellegrini feels a loan move away from the club will do a world of good for him as he will get regular games.
The report claims that Pellegrini ideally wants to send him to the Championship, and that is why Leeds United must not hesitate in signing him.
Leeds have bolstered their attacking midfield options with the addition of Helder Costa and Jack Harrison. Furthermore, Jack Clarke will stay for the rest of the season despite signing for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
However, adding Diangana to the squad will not only add depth to the side but he will bring loads of quality that could help Leeds to achieve promotion this season.
Diangana has shown last season that he has the quality in him to be a top-class player. Pellegrini may find it hard to refuse sending him on loan to Leeds knowing the youngster will return as a better player under the guidance of Bielsa.
Leeds must act quickly and Bielsa should look to secure yet another masterstroke signing for the Whites.