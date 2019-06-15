Opinion: Everton must join Leicester in the race to sign Callum McGregor

According to The Scotsman, Premier League outfit Leicester City are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor in the summer transfer window.
The Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers played a huge role in shaping McGregor’s career at Celtic, and he is now looking to bring the 26-year-old midfielder to the Premier League.
The report claims that Brighton and Watford are also keen for the player who is valued at around £10 million.
Surely, Everton must join the race to sign the highly-rated Scotland international.
The Toffees are looking to sign a central midfielder and McGregor would be a fine signing for them. He is stylish, creative, technically sound and brings unbelievable energy in the middle of the park.
Last season, he played 69 games for club and country, and yet his performances didn’t dip at all. Marco Silva should be attracted by his consistency.
Furthermore, he scored six goals and provided as many as 16 assists last season, which shows his potential and class. Also, being a left-footer he will bring a different flair to the Everton midfield.
He has played a monumental role in Celtic’s domestic trebles and possesses a winning mentality. At £10m, he would come at a bargain price, and it may very well turn out to be a masterstroke.