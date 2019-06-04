Opinion: Celtic must consider signing Adrian on free transfer

West Ham have confirmed that Adrian will leave the London club in the summer transfer window, and Celtic must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Hammers in 2013, will be a free agent at the end of this month, and Celtic must make a move for him quickly.
Signing a goalkeeper should be one of Neil Lennon’s top priorities this summer. Craig Gordon will turn 37 this December and Celtic need to replace him. Scott Bain has done well for the Bhoys, but surely he can’t be picked as the first choice keeper in the long run.
Adrian has a wealth of Premier League experience and he would be a superb addition for the Bhoys. He is seeking regular games, something Lennon can provide him.
Furthermore, the lure of playing in the Champions League could be tempting for him.
Adrian has at least a few good years left in him, and signing him on a free transfer is, therefore, a no-brainer.
He was reportedly on £50k-per-week wages at West Ham. If Celtic can sort out his wages, Lennon could pull off a masterstroke signing this summer.