Norwich City join Newcastle United in the race for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer

According to The Scottish Sun, Premier League returnees Norwich City have joined Newcastle United in the race for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canaries want to strengthen their backline in order to have a squad capable of staying in the top-flight beyond next term following last season’s instant relegation, and the Hoops star is on their radar.





Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber – who has been linked with potentially replacing Ed Woodward at Manchester United – has watched the 23-year-old in action over the last few weeks.

Ajer, who is also attracting AC Milan, has just a year left on his Celtic deal, and the Scottish Premiership giants might have to cash in on him in the coming weeks.

Norwich could table an £8 million bid for him as they look to reinvest some of the money realised when Max Aarons is sold.

Having spent five seasons at Parkhead, the Norwegian is keen for a new challenge, and Newcastle and Daniel Farke could both come calling this summer.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has advised the Celtic star to quit Scottish football, and the 23-year-old has the potential to hit the ground running in the English top-flight.

Magpies manager boss Steve Bruce could look to bring in another centre-back if he remains at St. James’ Park this summer, and Ajer fits the bill.

The Norwegian knows proving himself in a top league will play a huge role in his international career going forward, and it will be interesting to see where he is plying his trade next season.

