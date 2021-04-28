Tottenham Hotspur tracking Celtic defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro

According to Sportsmail, Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Celtic defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are looking to bolster their squad under a tight budget in a bid to strongly challenge for silverware next term, and the Hoops star appears to have admirers at the club.





Soro joined Celtic from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda for £2.5 million last January, and while he first struggled for regular playing opportunities under former boss Neil Lennon, he has been in impressive form this term.

The Ivorian has made 20 appearances so far in 2020-21, and Tottenham have been pleased with what they have seen so far.

However, a Spurs move could prove difficult as he is likely to struggle to earn a work permit.

Players are required to have featured in at least 75% of their country’s senior international matches over the previous two years to play in the English top-flight, and the 22-year-old is yet to be called up to the Ivory Coast national team.

An appeal could be necessary if talks progress, and it will be interesting to see whether that will happen in the summer.

One of Soro’s former coaches at Yehuda, Ori Guttman, has likened him to Chelsea’s defensive powerhouse N’Golo Kante, and that speaks volumes.

He tipped the Celtic star with ‘explosive power’ to succeed in Scotland and beyond a year ago, and that is beginning to come true.

The youngster will be keen to move should Tottenham come calling, and Ivory Coast are surely beginning to take note of his performances at Parkhead.

In other news, Spurs want manager because of Harry Kane and they have contacted his representatives.