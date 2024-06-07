The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 MLB season as two of the favorites to win the World Series, and not much has changed in that regard over the first 2+ months. Both have commanding and growing leads in their respective divisions, and are still at the top of the odds list when it comes to championship likelihood.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Could Be World Series Preview

Is this a World Series preview? The @Yankees and @Dodgers start a 3-game series TONIGHT at 7:05 pm ET on @AppleTV +. (MLB x @Chevrolet) pic.twitter.com/oRHeCHk9Qi — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2024

This weekend, the two powerhouses will meet for a three-game series in New York, which could very well be a preview for this October’s World Series.

Despite being 6 games behind the Yankees and in 5th place overall when it comes to the best record in the major leagues, the Dodgers are still the heavy championship favorites. Los Angeles will enter the weekend with a +290 designation to win the World Series, given their balanced attack and brutal batting order. They are currently 8 games up in the NL West, and have the second-best record in the entire National League behind the Phillies.

The Yankees are currently in second on the World Series odds list with a number of +500, but are arguably the best team in baseball right now. They have the most wins in the majors with 45, and are one of two teams (along with the Phillies) who have yet to lose a 20th game. They’ve won 8 in a row and 19 of their last 24, and have lengthened what was the smallest division lead in the majors to 4.5 games over the Orioles.

Both Teams Are Minus Money For This Weekend’s Series Overall

The Dodgers are making sure Tyler Glasnow is on the mound this weekend when they take on the Yankees in The Bronx 🙏 How hyped are you for this series? pic.twitter.com/JdZc2kIaFN — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 7, 2024

When it comes to the odds for the upcoming series, both teams are listed as minus-money. The Dodgers will be the slight favorites at -115, with the Yankees coming in at -105. The pitching matchup for the first game of the series on Friday will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Cody Poteet.

The success of the Yankees has plenty to do with star players Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who are listed as the two favorites to win the American League MVP award.