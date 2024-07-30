MLB

Jorge Soler Is Returning To Atlanta To Reunite With Braves

Jack Bellamy
World Series MVP Jorge Soler will return to play in Atlanta this week as he reunites with the Braves after an agreement with the San Francisco Giants.

Why is Soler returning to Braves?

The Braves have finalized an agreement with the Giants to trade Soler back to Atlanta in a four-player deal. Luke Jackson, another Braves icon, is also making his return to the team he helped win the 2021 title with. In exchange, the San Francisco Giants will be receiving left-hander Tyler Matzek and minor league infielder Sabin Ceballos.

No monetary transactions were involved in this trade. As part of the deal, the Braves will be paying Soler an estimated $28 million until the conclusion of the 2026 season. This amount includes approximately $2 million for this year and $13 million for both 2025 and 2026.

Soler and Jackson are anticipated to start their return with the Braves against the Brewers at some point this week.

Where will Soler play for the Braves?

The 32-year-old veteran has not participated in outfield play this season; however, he is set to occupy one of the corner outfield positions for Atlanta and is expected to address the team’s requirement for a leadoff hitter. He was positioned at the forefront of Atlanta’s batting order during their postseason campaign in 2021.

Soler has recorded a batting average of .240, with 12 home runs and an OPS of .749. At the time of his acquisition by the Braves from the Royals prior to the 2021 Trade Deadline, he was batting .190 with 13 home runs and an OPS of .655. His outfield appearances were limited that year as well.

Nevertheless, he demonstrated satisfactory defensive capabilities during the final two months of that season and marked his brief tenure in Atlanta by being named the 2021 World Series MVP. His monumental home run that soared out of Houston’s Minute Maid Park in Game 6 stands as one of the most memorable moments in the history of Atlanta sports.

Soler and Jackson’s 2021 story and beyond

The Braves acquired Soler from Kansas City at the 2021 trade deadline. During the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros, Soler batted .300 for the Braves, hitting three home runs and six RBIs.

Jackson had three scoreless appearances in that series, pitching a total of 3 2/3 innings. Both ended the season as champions but things have looked fairly bleak since.

Soler’s time at the Giants was short-lived. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with them as a free agent in February. During his partial season in San Francisco, he batted .240 with a .330 on-base percentage, a .419 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, and 40 RBIs in 93 games.

An All-Star in 2023 with the Miami Marlins, Soler won a World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 before earning another with Atlanta. In 11 major league seasons with Chicago (2014-16), the Kansas City Royals (2017-21), Atlanta (2021), the Marlins (2022-23), and San Francisco (2024), Soler has a career .243/.330/.462 batting line with 182 home runs and 492 RBIs in 963 games.

Jackson has struggled this year in his second season with the Giants, going 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 36 outings. In nine major league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2015-16), Atlanta (2017-21), and San Francisco (2023-24), he owns a 22-10 record with 19 saves and a 4.23 ERA in 322 games, all in relief.

