The Yankees were finally able to get one back on the Dodgers this week, with New York now trailing 3-1 in the World Series after a dominant performance in New York for game 4.

Yankees Stay Alive

An inspiring win on Tuesday night has given the Yankees hope in the 2024 World Series, but they still trail the Dodgers by two games returning to Dodger Stadium tonight.

Their first win in the series was an emphatic one when it finally came, with the Yankees crushing their opponents 11-4 much to the relief of everyone in the New York stadium.

Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres both scored home runs, but it was Anthony Volpe with the game winning grand slam in the third that really sealed victory for New York.

“We’ve been through so much the whole year,” Volpe said. “We’re not going to go down easy at all.”

Volpe made MLB history in the win, becoming the first player to ever record four RBI’s and two steals in one World Series game.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith were able to put up a HR each in the loss, but the Yankees dominated from start to finish and never looked threatened in the win as they avoided a sweep.

There is of course a chance that the Dodgers didn’t try their absolute hardest in game four last night, with the knowledge that they can now win the World Series at home with a win on Wednesday night.

A win for New York feels like it may have only delayed the inevitable, as the Yankees look to become the first team in MLB history to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the World Series.

We will have a new champion by Saturday at the latest but it is hard to see the Dodgers losing at home in game five on Wednesday night after dominating the first two matches in the series there.

World Series Remaining Schedule & Results

Game 1: Dodgers 6-3 Yankees

Dodgers 6-3 Yankees Game 2: Dodgers 4-2 Yankees

Dodgers 4-2 Yankees Game 3: Yankees 2-4 Dodgers

Yankees 2-4 Dodgers Game 4: Yankees 11-4 Dodgers

Yankees 11-4 Dodgers Game 5 (in New York): Wednesday, 30 October

Wednesday, 30 October Game 6* (in LA): Friday, 1 November

Friday, 1 November Game 7* (in LA): Saturday, 2 November *if required.