The MLB season is over and the final awards have been handed out for the season, with both the first and second All-MLB teams announced on Thursday night.

All-MLB Awards

Every player in the MLB dreams of being named in the All-MLB team at the end of a gruelling campaign, but only 32 players from are named across a first and second team.

Although the Yankees and Dodgers made the World Series this year, the All-MLB teams were not dominated by players from each side.

Only four players from the 2024 World Series were named in the first team (Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Mookie Betts) and one more (Teoscar Hernández) in the second team.

While Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were of course both named in the All-MLB team, that wasn’t the only award the pair picked up on Thursday night.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the 2024 Hank Aaron Award winners! pic.twitter.com/CFQ6r6CFWB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 15, 2024

Judge and Ohtani were named as the recipients of the 2024 Hank Aaron Award in their respective leagues, which is given to the best hitter in the American League and the National League.

While Judge and Ohtani’s dominance in the league continues, there was another 30 players in the All-MLB teams. See below for every player named in the 2024 All-MLB.

Who Made All-MLB This Year?

First Team

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers

William Contreras, Brewers First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Second Base: Ketel Marte, D-backs

Ketel Marte, D-backs Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals Third Base: José Ramírez, Guardians

José Ramírez, Guardians Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Aaron Judge, Yankees Outfield: Juan Soto, Yankees

Juan Soto, Yankees Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Mookie Betts, Dodgers Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Starting Pitcher: Chris Sale, Braves

Chris Sale, Braves Starting Pitche: Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Tarik Skubal, Tigers Starting Pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

Paul Skenes, Pirates Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Zack Wheeler, Phillies Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Corbin Burnes, Orioles Relief Pitcher: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians Relief Pitcher: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

Second Team

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals

Salvador Perez, Royals First Base: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Bryce Harper, Phillies Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros

Jose Altuve, Astros Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets

Francisco Lindor, Mets Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres

Manny Machado, Padres Outfield: Jackson Merrill, Padres

Jackson Merrill, Padres Outfield: Jarren Duran, Red Sox

Jarren Duran, Red Sox Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers

Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Yordan Alvarez, Astros Starting Pitcher: Seth Lugo, Royals

Seth Lugo, Royals Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease, Padres

Dylan Cease, Padres Starting Pitcher: Shota Imanaga, Cubs

Shota Imanaga, Cubs Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez, Astros

Framber Valdez, Astros Starting Pitcher: Michael King, Padres

Michael King, Padres Relief Pitcher: Mason Miller, A’s

Mason Miller, A’s Relief Pitcher: Kirby Yates, Rangers