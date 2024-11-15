MLB

The MLB season is over and the final awards have been handed out for the season, with both the first and second All-MLB teams announced on Thursday night.

All-MLB Awards

Every player in the MLB dreams of being named in the All-MLB team at the end of a gruelling campaign, but only 32 players from are named across a first and second team.

Although the Yankees and Dodgers made the World Series this year, the All-MLB teams were not dominated by players from each side.

Only four players from the 2024 World Series were named in the first team (Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Mookie Betts) and one more (Teoscar Hernández) in the second team.

While Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were of course both named in the All-MLB team, that wasn’t the only award the pair picked up on Thursday night.

Judge and Ohtani were named as the recipients of the 2024 Hank Aaron Award in their respective leagues, which is given to the best hitter in the American League and the National League.

While Judge and Ohtani’s dominance in the league continues, there was another 30 players in the All-MLB teams. See below for every player named in the 2024 All-MLB.

Who Made All-MLB This Year?

First Team

  • Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers
  • First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
  • Second Base: Ketel Marte, D-backs
  • Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
  • Third Base: José Ramírez, Guardians
  • Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • Outfield: Juan Soto, Yankees
  • Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
  • Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
  • Starting Pitcher: Chris Sale, Braves
  • Starting Pitche: Tarik Skubal, Tigers
  • Starting Pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates
  • Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler, Phillies
  • Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles
  • Relief Pitcher: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
  • Relief Pitcher: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

Second Team

  • Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
  • First Base: Bryce Harper, Phillies
  • Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros
  • Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets
  • Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres
  • Outfield: Jackson Merrill, Padres
  • Outfield: Jarren Duran, Red Sox
  • Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers
  • Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
  • Starting Pitcher: Seth Lugo, Royals
  • Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease, Padres
  • Starting Pitcher: Shota Imanaga, Cubs
  • Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez, Astros
  • Starting Pitcher: Michael King, Padres
  • Relief Pitcher: Mason Miller, A’s
  • Relief Pitcher: Kirby Yates, Rangers
