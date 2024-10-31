MLB

Freddie Freeman Named MVP As Dodgers Win The World Series After Five Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman

The Dodgers won the World Series on Wednesday night, with Freddie Freeman named as MVP after the five game series came to an end in Los Angeles.

Dodgers Win World Series

It has been four years since the Dodgers last won the World Series but even that title didn’t feel like a complete accomplishment, in a season that was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time though nothing was cut short as the Dodgers came out on top in the World Series after just five games against the Yankees.

From start to finish Los Angeles looked like they were going to win the championship and at 3-0 down in the series, the Yankees had an impossible mountain to climb to get back into contention.

Despite getting one win back in New York, the Yankees weren’t able to come back in the series and the Dodgers sealed the championship with a tense 7-6 win back home in Los Angeles.

But the final game in the World Series was anything but straightforward for the Dodgers, who trailed by as many as five in the fifth inning.

The Yankees blew a 5-0 lead all in one inning on Wednesday night and from there on out it was all Los Angeles, with the hosts dominating after coming back from five runs down.

Freddie Freeman Named MVP

There was no doubt who would win the World Series MVP this year and although there was countless players who enjoyed some great performances, it was Freddie Freeman who was named MVP.

Freeman set an MLB record for home runs during the World Series and he opened up with the first walk off Grand Slam in World Series history, making him a worthy winner of the MVP award.

What makes Freeman’s MVP so special is his recovery, as the Dodgers star was struggling with an ankle injury as he came into the World Series.

“I did a lot of work in between the NLCS and the World Series,” Freeman said. “Thankfully, my ankle got into a good spot where I could work on my swing, and I found a cue that really worked for me.

“I was able to slow things down. All you’re trying to do is swing at strikes, take balls and hit the mistakes. Thankfully, I was able to do that for five games.”

Freeman also scored a home run in all four of the Dodgers first World Series games, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
new york yankees world series
MLB

LATEST Yankees Keep World Series Alive With Crushing Win Over The Dodgers In Game 4

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024
Dodgers
MLB
Is The World Series Over? The Dodgers Take A 3-0 Lead Before Game 4 In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the World Series on Monday night and they are now just one game away from completing a sweep in the championship against the…

yamamoto
MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers Lead The World Series 2-0, Can New York Come Back?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024

The Dodgers have taken a two game lead in the World Series, setting them up nicely to win the championship with just two wins needed… but can the Yankees turn…

Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Home Run Ball Sells For Record $4.4million At Auction Ahead Of World Series
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
World series
MLB
World Series Schedule: Dates & Times For Yankees-Dodgers Series To Close Out The 2024 MLB Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Dodgers
MLB
The Dodgers & Yankees Both Hold A Commanding Lead In The MLB Championship Series
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024
Flaherty Dodgers
MLB
Dodgers Shut Out Mets In First Game Of MLB National League Championship Series As Flaherty Stars
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Arrow to top