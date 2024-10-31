The Dodgers won the World Series on Wednesday night, with Freddie Freeman named as MVP after the five game series came to an end in Los Angeles.

Dodgers Win World Series

It has been four years since the Dodgers last won the World Series but even that title didn’t feel like a complete accomplishment, in a season that was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time though nothing was cut short as the Dodgers came out on top in the World Series after just five games against the Yankees.

From start to finish Los Angeles looked like they were going to win the championship and at 3-0 down in the series, the Yankees had an impossible mountain to climb to get back into contention.

Despite getting one win back in New York, the Yankees weren’t able to come back in the series and the Dodgers sealed the championship with a tense 7-6 win back home in Los Angeles.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS. THEY NOT LIKE US. pic.twitter.com/8Cs75zh1Xe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

But the final game in the World Series was anything but straightforward for the Dodgers, who trailed by as many as five in the fifth inning.

The Yankees blew a 5-0 lead all in one inning on Wednesday night and from there on out it was all Los Angeles, with the hosts dominating after coming back from five runs down.

Freddie Freeman Named MVP

There was no doubt who would win the World Series MVP this year and although there was countless players who enjoyed some great performances, it was Freddie Freeman who was named MVP.

Freeman set an MLB record for home runs during the World Series and he opened up with the first walk off Grand Slam in World Series history, making him a worthy winner of the MVP award.

What makes Freeman’s MVP so special is his recovery, as the Dodgers star was struggling with an ankle injury as he came into the World Series.

“I did a lot of work in between the NLCS and the World Series,” Freeman said. “Thankfully, my ankle got into a good spot where I could work on my swing, and I found a cue that really worked for me.

.300 AVG

4 HR

12 RBI Freddie Freeman is your #WorldSeries MVP! pic.twitter.com/7APcdvH544 — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2024

“I was able to slow things down. All you’re trying to do is swing at strikes, take balls and hit the mistakes. Thankfully, I was able to do that for five games.”

Freeman also scored a home run in all four of the Dodgers first World Series games, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so.