Juan Soto is without a doubt the most sought after player in the MLB this summer, but he is still yet to agree to a new contract with league insiders denying reports on Thanksgiving.

Juan Soto Still Undecided On Future

The whole world is watching where Juan Soto is going to end up in the offseason, as the 26-year-old continues to hunt for a long term contract that could make him one of the highest paid players in the MLB.

Soto spent 2023 in San Diego and 2024 with the Yankees, but after two short spells the right fielder is hoping to find somewhere to call home permanently.

The Dominican star spent five years in Washington where he rose to fame but he hasn’t slowed down since leaving the Nationals.

Soto has been named as an All-Star in each of his last four seasons and on top of that, he also picked up a Silver Slugger award in every year since 2020. During his seven years in the league, Soto won a Silver Slugger on five occasions.

Silver Slugger Season 💪 Congratulations to @TheJudge44 & @JuanSoto25_, and to the entire squad on winning The AL Offensive Team of the Year Silver Slugger Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/0RjCUqeGv0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 12, 2024

All of the best teams in the MLB are after Soto ahead of the 2025 season, but with the superstar looking to become the highest paid player in the league his options are narrowed down to just two or three teams.

There was rumours this week circulating that suggested the race for Soto may be over, but MLB insider Jeff Passan has reported on X that the right fielder is still looking for a new team.

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories,” he wrote. “I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories. I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2024

The Yankees are reportedly looking to secure their man again on a long-term deal, with the Mets, Red Sox and Blue Jays all throwing their hats into the ring for Soto.