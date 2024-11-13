MLB

Aaron Judge And Shohei Ohtani Lead The Way In MLB Silver Slugger Awards 

Olly Taliku
aaron judge
aaron judge

With the MLB season in the rear view mirror, the MLB hosted this year’s Silver Slugger Awards on Tuesday night as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani led the way with the major trophies. 

Judge & Ohtani Lead MLB Awards

It was the same faces picking up this year’s MLB Silver Slugger awards, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani came up big yet again this year.

The Silver Slugger awards are voted on by the league’s coaches and managers, with the best players from each position in the AL and NL receiving an honor (except for the outfielders of which there are three from each league).

There were only seven first-time winners this year at the awards, while the other 13 have already picked up a Slugger trophy in their career. Jose Altuve and Mookie Betts on the other hand won their seventh titles, something that only 16 players in MLB history have ever done.    

Both teams from the World Series received the offensive team of the year title, with the Yankees and Dodgers both dominating the awards.

Silver Slugger Award Recipients

See all of this year’s Silver Slugger award winners below.  

American League

  • First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays 
  • Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  • Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals 
  • Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians 
  • Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees 
  • Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Yankees 
  • Outfield: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles 
  • Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
  • Designated Hitter: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics 
  • Utility: Josh Smith, Texas Rangers 
  • Offensive Team of the Year: Yankees

National League

  • First Base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 
  • Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks 
  • Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets 
  • Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres 
  • Outfield: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres 
  • Outfield: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres 
  • Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers 
  • Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers 
  • Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Utility: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Offensive Team of the Year: Dodgers
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

