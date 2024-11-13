With the MLB season in the rear view mirror, the MLB hosted this year’s Silver Slugger Awards on Tuesday night as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani led the way with the major trophies.

Judge & Ohtani Lead MLB Awards

It was the same faces picking up this year’s MLB Silver Slugger awards, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani came up big yet again this year.

The Silver Slugger awards are voted on by the league’s coaches and managers, with the best players from each position in the AL and NL receiving an honor (except for the outfielders of which there are three from each league).

There were only seven first-time winners this year at the awards, while the other 13 have already picked up a Slugger trophy in their career. Jose Altuve and Mookie Betts on the other hand won their seventh titles, something that only 16 players in MLB history have ever done.

For the fourth time in his career, Aaron Judge takes home an American League Silver Slugger Award for the outfield. pic.twitter.com/yvZvEJIspl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2024

Both teams from the World Series received the offensive team of the year title, with the Yankees and Dodgers both dominating the awards.

Silver Slugger Award Recipients

See all of this year’s Silver Slugger award winners below.

American League

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Outfield: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Designated Hitter: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

Utility: Josh Smith, Texas Rangers

Offensive Team of the Year: Yankees

National League

First Base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Outfield: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

Outfield: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Utility: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Offensive Team of the Year: Dodgers