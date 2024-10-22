MLB

World Series Schedule: Dates & Times For Yankees-Dodgers Series To Close Out The 2024 MLB Season

Olly Taliku
World series

Two of the biggest names in the MLB have made it to the World Series this year as the  New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best of seven series to end the season. 

See below for the World Series schedule including the dates, times and locations of all seven games (if needed).  

Yankees & Dodgers World Series

Fans couldn’t have asked for a better matchup at the end of the playoffs this year and this will be the first time that the Yankees and Dodgers have met in the World Series in 39 years, with their last postseason matchup coming in 1981.

The Yankees were the first team to make the World Series this year, with New York knocking out the Guardians on Saturday after a five game series.

Through five games the Yankees didn’t flinch and they looked like the most likely team to win the series right from the very first pitch. The Guardians were able to secure one victory in the series with a home win in game 3, but when push came to shove Cleveland really were no match for the Yankees.

Los Angeles followed suit shortly after the Yankees, with a convincing 10-5 win against the Mets on Sunday enough to book a spot in the World Series for the first time in four years. 

The Dodgers didn’t have as easy a path as the Yankees on route to the World Series and there were fears at 3-2 in the series that the Mets may pull off a spectacular comeback to advance, but it wasn’t meant to be for Carlos Mendoza’s men and so a blockbuster World Series was set up.

Los Angeles won the last series when these sides met in 1981 and although they come into the World Series as favorites in this year’s rematch – there is such fine margins between the teams and we can expect another thriller.    

World Series Schedule 

With the best regular season record in the MLB this year, the Dodgers earned home advantage for a potential game seven, as well as being able to kick off the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

  • Game 1: Friday, October 25 at 8:08 p.m. – Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Saturday, October 26 at 8:08 p.m. – Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Monday, October 28 at 8:08 p.m. – Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Tuesday, October 29 at 8:08 p.m. – Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Wednesday, October 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if required) – Dodger Stadium
  • Game 6: Friday, November 1 (*if required) – Yankee Stadium
  • Game 7: Saturday, November 2 (*if required) – Dodger Stadium
