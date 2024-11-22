MLB

Boston Red Sox Eager To Spend In Postseason Amid Desperate Need to Win AL East

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sam Kennedy
Sam Kennedy

The Boston Red Sox just haven’t been the same team in the last few years but their president is eager to change that, with Sam Kennedy hoping to get his team challenging for the AL again.

Boston Ready To Challenge

The Boston Red Sox, along with many teams in the MLB this year, have held team meetings looking at how they can improve moving into the future.

2024 was the first time in three years that Boston has finished with a positive record, but Red Sox president Sam Kennedy wants more from his franchise, which is aiming for a playoff berth in 2025 as a minimum. 

The Red Sox haven’t been involved in the postseason since 2021 and on their last playoff run they made it all the way to the Championship series, before the Astros knocked Boston out of contention after six games.

After three years of struggling for Boston, Kennedy is looking to get back on track and the Boston president has already put plans in place to give his team more of a chance.

“Even if it takes us over the CBT, our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years,” Kennedy said.

“We are investing more than we did last year. We intend to invest going forward. There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship and to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question.”

The biggest name in free agency that could come to the Red Sox is Juan Soto and if Boston really are ignoring the CBT then they could have a real chance at signing one of the most diverse players in the league.

Over the last three years of struggle, the Red Sox have been unwilling to break any tax rules, but Kennedy has now made it clear that he is looking to change things in the future at whatever cost it may take.

Even if the Red Sox do miss out on Soto before next season, they can be expected to spend more than most teams in the league on players this year as the franchise looks to finally get back to being a serious postseason contender.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Juan Soto
MLB

LATEST Who Was Named In The All-MLB First And Second Team At The MLB Awards?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
aaron judge
MLB
Aaron Judge And Shohei Ohtani Lead The Way In MLB Silver Slugger Awards 
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024

With the MLB season in the rear view mirror, the MLB hosted this year’s Silver Slugger Awards on Tuesday night as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani led the way with…

Freddie Freeman
MLB
Freddie Freeman Named MVP As Dodgers Win The World Series After Five Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 31 2024

The Dodgers won the World Series on Wednesday night, with Freddie Freeman named as MVP after the five game series came to an end in Los Angeles. Dodgers Win World…

new york yankees world series
MLB
Yankees Keep World Series Alive With Crushing Win Over The Dodgers In Game 4
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024
Dodgers
MLB
Is The World Series Over? The Dodgers Take A 3-0 Lead Before Game 4 In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024
yamamoto
MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers Lead The World Series 2-0, Can New York Come Back?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Home Run Ball Sells For Record $4.4million At Auction Ahead Of World Series
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top