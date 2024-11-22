The Boston Red Sox just haven’t been the same team in the last few years but their president is eager to change that, with Sam Kennedy hoping to get his team challenging for the AL again.

Boston Ready To Challenge

The Boston Red Sox, along with many teams in the MLB this year, have held team meetings looking at how they can improve moving into the future.

2024 was the first time in three years that Boston has finished with a positive record, but Red Sox president Sam Kennedy wants more from his franchise, which is aiming for a playoff berth in 2025 as a minimum.

The Red Sox haven’t been involved in the postseason since 2021 and on their last playoff run they made it all the way to the Championship series, before the Astros knocked Boston out of contention after six games.

After three years of struggling for Boston, Kennedy is looking to get back on track and the Boston president has already put plans in place to give his team more of a chance.

“Even if it takes us over the CBT, our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years,” Kennedy said.

Breaking: Sam Kennedy has finally confirmed what Red Sox fans have wanted to hear, that ownership is willing to spend PAST the luxury tax to compete for a championship in 2025! “Even if it takes us over the CBT……Our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League… pic.twitter.com/vXNvIyASWr — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 21, 2024

“We are investing more than we did last year. We intend to invest going forward. There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship and to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question.”

The biggest name in free agency that could come to the Red Sox is Juan Soto and if Boston really are ignoring the CBT then they could have a real chance at signing one of the most diverse players in the league.

David Ortiz on Juan Soto: “I see him on the Red Sox, I really do. Unless something else happens because other teams are trying too. Even myself, I’m doing my work with him.” Via: @VoceroPR pic.twitter.com/ABmWZPiuMA — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) November 21, 2024

Over the last three years of struggle, the Red Sox have been unwilling to break any tax rules, but Kennedy has now made it clear that he is looking to change things in the future at whatever cost it may take.

Even if the Red Sox do miss out on Soto before next season, they can be expected to spend more than most teams in the league on players this year as the franchise looks to finally get back to being a serious postseason contender.