The Dodgers and the Yankees both lead their respective Championship Series, but there is still time for the Mets and the Guardians to make a late comeback to make the World Series.

Dodgers & Yankees In Control

We could be set for a thrilling MLB series between the Yankees and the Dodgers beginning next week, but there is still time for New York and Cleveland to make a run at the World Series.

The Guardians arguably have more of an opportunity than the Mets as they trail by just one game coming into tonight’s match in Cleveland.

Cleveland were two games down in the Championship series having lost both fixtures in New York but a 7-5 win for the Guardians on Thursday night kept them in the World Series race with home advantage again tonight in game 4.

There is still hopes for the Guardians to qualify for the final stage of the playoffs but they will have to win back to back games against New York if they are going to stand a chance.

The Dodgers look like the most likely team to make the World Series out of the four sides still left in the postseason and all they need to advance to the final stage is to win tonight.

Although the Dodgers do not have home field advantage tonight, Shohei Ohtani and company will be confident coming into the game having emphatically won 10-2 at Citi Field last night.

Both the Yankees and Dodgers have already put up World Series tickets for sale in preparation for the final series in the playoffs this year, but there is still plenty of time to go in the Championship round. The last time the Yankees and Dodgers faced off in the World Series was in 1981.

MLB Championship Series Schedule

American League Championship Series: New York Yankees (2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (1)

Game 4, Friday, Oct. 18: Yankees @ Guardians, 8:08pm

Yankees @ Guardians, 8:08pm Game 5, Saturday, Oct. 19: Yankees @ Guardians, 8:08pm

Yankees @ Guardians, 8:08pm Game 6 (if required), Monday, Oct. 21: Guardians @ Yankees, 5:08pm

Guardians @ Yankees, 5:08pm Game 7 (if required), Tuesday, Oct. 22: Guardians @ Yankees, 7:38pm

National League Championship Series: New York Mets (1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3)

Game 5, Friday, Oct. 18: Dodgers @ Mets, 5:08pm

Dodgers @ Mets, 5:08pm Game 6 (if required), Sunday, Oct. 20: Mets @ Dodgers, 6:08pm

Mets @ Dodgers, 6:08pm Game 7 (if required), Monday, Oct. 21: Mets @ Dodgers, 8:08pm