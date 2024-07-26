The Rays have made their first major trade by swapping Randy Arozarena for talented Mariners duo.

Who have the Rays acquired?

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded standout outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two promising prospects, outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins, as well as a player who will be named at a later date. The trade was officially announced by the Rays shortly after their Friday series win in Toronto.

This transaction appears to be a strategic move for the Rays, who are seeking to bolster their offensive lineup with skilled players. Both teams are expected to benefit from this trade, with Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander expressing enthusiasm about adding Arozarena to their roster.

He said: “Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages. He’s going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup.”

Who are Smith and Hopkins?

Smith appears to be the standout player in the Rays’ acquisition for Arozarena. The 20-year-old was chosen by Seattle in the fourth round of last year’s Draft from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. He, a right-handed batter, had a strong start for Single-A Modesto, hitting .284/.402/.470 with nine home runs, 26 doubles, 28 stolen bases, 63 runs, and 42 RBIs in 77 games. Smith has covered all three outfield positions this year, having primarily played center field in his rookie season. He was considered the Mariners’ 12th best prospect and was ranked 11th in the Rays’ system by MLB Pipeline. Meanwhile, Hopkins, 22, posted a 4-3 record with a 2.90 ERA, 95 strikeouts, 40 walks, and just two home runs allowed in 83 2/3 innings across 18 starts for Modesto in his first season as a professional pitcher. The Mariners drafted the Winthrop University product, a South Carolina native, in the sixth round of last year’s Draft. Hopkins was rated as Seattle’s 22nd best prospect, but MLB Pipeline elevated him to the 6th spot in the Rays’ system. Will Rays regret swapping Arozarena? The popular left fielder, who gained fame for his outstanding performance during Tampa Bay’s journey to the American League championship in 2020, is departing from the Rays. With a salary of $8.1 million in the second year of his four arbitration-eligible seasons, and two more raises on the horizon, the 29-year-old struggled at the start of this season, hitting just .158 with a .568 OPS by the end of May. However, he made adjustments to his stance and approach, and in the last two months, he returned to form, hitting .286/.392/.514 with seven home runs in his next 41 games. Arozarena’s increasing salary and the Rays’ inability to make progress in the postseason race made him a clear trade option. His track record, ability to shine in the spotlight, and club control through the 2026 season made him an attractive addition for the hitting-starved Mariners, who are one game behind the Astros in the AL West and half a game ahead of the Rays in the Wild Card standings.