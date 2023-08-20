The New York Yankees entered the 2023 MLB season with high expectations. After winning 99 games and making it to the ALCS last year, Aaron Boone and company were hoping to be the class of the AL East and perhaps even knock off the mighty Astros to make it to the World Series. They were listed at +600 to win it all, placing them amongst the top-3 at essentially every sportsbook.

Yankees Are Fading In The Standings

Julio Rodriguez’s last 4 games: 17 hits New York Yankees last 4 games: 17 hits pic.twitter.com/YGMWFwIzQJ — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) August 20, 2023

The team started a little slow out of the gate this season, as they were 15-15 on May 1st, but were 10 games over the .500 mark by the 4th of July. They were in third place in their highly competitive division, and were in possession of one of the three wild card spots.

The Yankees stumbled a bit coming out of the All-Star break, dropping to 50-47. They were able to win five of their next seven, but it has gotten ugly ever since.

Since August 1st, New York has a record of 5-12, including 9 straight losses as of Saturday evening. In their last 5 games, the Yankees have been outscored 34-7.

New York’s Playoff Chances Are Minuscule

Yankees needed their ace Gerrit Cole to show up today in Baseball’s biggest rivalry He did not do that pic.twitter.com/5iiVbqXa4A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 19, 2023

The season is essentially over, and the team will be able to raise the white flag sooner rather than later. The losing streak has dropped them under .500 for the first time all year (60-63), and they are in dead last in the AL East, a full 5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, who are in 4th place. They are 15.5 back of the first place Orioles.

They are still a ways away from being mathematically eliminated, but things aren’t looking very hopeful for the Yankees for the rest of the 2023 season. Their likelihood of making the playoffs is down to 0.2%, and < 0.1% to win the World Series.

New York’s championship odds were at +600 to begin the season. They are now listed at +12500. Even the division rival Red Sox have far better odds, sitting at +6600.

