Xavi eager for Dembele to stay

The Barcelona manager says that he wants Dembele to commit fresh terms with the club rather than leave for nothing in the summer.

Linked with Paris Saint-Germain, the future of Ousmane Dembele could end up staying at Barcelona. It must be said that the recent performances of the French winger have changed things. He has eight assists and one goal in his last seven league outings. With ten assists this season, he is the second-best assist provider in La Liga.

At one stage, he was pushed towards the exit due to his refusal to extend, the trend has reversed in recent weeks for the 24-year-old. Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has issued an update on the situation of his player. The Catalan technician wants to see Dembele continue the adventure in Catalonia.

Dembele to stay?

On the sidelines of the confrontation against Eintracht Frankfurt, the Barcelona coach lavished his world champion with praise.

He sees Dembele as the future of the club alongside other young players at the club.

“We hope to be able to count on him. We are a better team with him, Ronald [Araujo], Gavi […] If we can keep them going, we will have a better team. The club knows my priorities and I hope he can stay. He works well, he can be one of the best in his position. The club is not in the best financial situation and we have to adapt. Ousmane is one of the best players on the wing, he has the ability to overflow,” Xavi said.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement for the extension of Dembele’s contract at Barcelona will be found. With the financial situation of the club, the Catalan club would only be willing to offer Dembele 8 million euros annually.

The Barcelona leaders would also offer him a new 4-year deal. The former Rennais man is demanding more in terms of salary for a new two-year contract.