Chelsea’s summer transfer business will remain focused around landing a new No.9 as they prepare for another new era at Stamford Bridge.

Victor Osimhen Transfer News

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit has sparked fresh doubts over the potential signing of Victor Osimhen, with the striker expected to make a final decision on his next club soon.

Paris Saint-Germain have made a strong proposal for the Nigerian and have outlined how he would be the club’s new star as Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid.

Osimhen is very interested in their proposal, but we have been reporting how the Napoli striker has held out on his decision while Chelsea try to convince him to join them instead.

According to our sources, Chelsea still believe they can sign the Napoli talisman, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Chelsea are currently without a manager, but have cemented Europa Conference League football for next season and Osimhen is understood to be intrigued by the squad they have put together.

It will take around £115 million to sign the 25-year-old and we have reported previously how the club are also looking at Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney and Artem Dovbyk.

But signals coming out of Chelsea are that the club do not believe their decision to part ways with Pochettino should harm their move for Osimhen.

Chelsea have big transfer decisions to make this summer that will primarily focus on outgoings to bring in funds and also open up the squad.

However, Chelsea intend to bring in a new goalkeeper and top level defender, as well as adding a proven goal-scorer to the squad in time for next season.