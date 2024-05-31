Manchester United remain determined to finally fix their midfield problem this summer, as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat are set to leave the club.

Manchester United Transfer News

Ever since the dragged-out saga of chasing Frankie De Jong it has been clear United need a proven central-midfielder to pull the team together.

Casemiro, who was left out of the FA Cup final, is leaving United this summer as soon as an appropriate exit strategy is devised and that hole in the squad will bring new opportunity.

With his wages off the books and the chance to bring in a new partner to kick Kobbie Mainoo onto new levels, United have the chance to mend a situation that has held them back in the Erik Ten Hag era.

Christian Eriksen will likely leave, too, and while there have been some suggestions that Sofyan Amrabat is worthy of a stay – largely because of his FA Cup final performance – that is not looking likely.

It was decided some time ago that United would not extend his time at the club beyond the length of this season’s loan agreement and that has not changed in recent days.

United are looking for solutions and there are a few key names that remain in focus, with more defensive minded players seen as the key.

We have reported for some time that 24-year-old Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP is a top target, while Everton’s Amadou Onana, 22, is a very attainable option that United still have an eye on.

Monaco’s 25-year-old middle man Youssouf Fofana has been linked with United in the past and sources insist he should not be dismissed yet.

Other interesting players include Joao Gomes from Wolves, who is an option they have explored, while Benfica’s Joao Neves has earned rave reviews from scouts but is likely to prove out of reach for now.

It is important to remember that United’s approach to the transfer window is to identify and sign players that are not specific to a particular manager’s needs.

That means they would be seen as good quality assets that will continue to work, no matter if it is Ten Hag or another manager at the helm.