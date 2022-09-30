Woodward Stakes 2022 Tips: Life Is Good To Face Just 4 Runners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Woodward Stakes 2022 will be dominated by the Todd Pletcher-trained LIFE IS GOOD, who only has four runners to beat. It will be a huge shock if the joint fourth top-rated horse in the world isn’t winning his ninth race and then heading off to the Breeders’ Cup.



Woodward Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f, this Grade One race is staged at Belmont Park, New York

📅Date: Saturday October 1, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Belmont Park (4:07pm)

💰 Purse: $500,000

Woodward Stakes 2022: A Huge Shock If Life Is Good Doesn’t Win



LIFE IS GOOD has been named well.

So far the Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old has won a staggering 8 of his 10 career races and in the process has banked just over $4m in career earnings – he’s going to be all the rage to grab win number 9 this Saturday in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont Park.

Life Is Good is also the joint fourth ranked horse in the Longines World Rankings at the moment and with only four runners to take on in the 2022 Grade One Woodward Stakes it would be one of the horse racing shocks of the season if he’s not in the winners’ enclosure at about 4:10pm!

This versatile colt, who also won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season, has won over 7f and 1m1f this term and was last in action taking the Grade One Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6 by a comfortable 2 lengths (watch below).

Prior to that success he added the Grade 2 John A Nerud Stakes at Belmont over 7f to his CV and before that was a respectable fourth in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan back in March.

The Todd Pletcher Barn Have Won Three Woodward Stakes



Life Is Good will also be in very safe hands in terms of his trainer when it comes to the Woodward Stakes. The Pletcher team have landed this race three times before.

Todd Pletcher’s first win in this Grade 1 came in 2007 with Lawyer Ron, with the next in 2010 with Quality Road – both were ridden by John Velazquez. His most-recent Woodward victory was in 2015 with the Javier Castellano-ridden Liam’s Map.

Life Is Good Is Yet To Lose At Belmont Park

Oh, and there’s more bad news for the horses running against Life Is Good this Saturday as he’s also yet to lose a race at Belmont Park.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old has been in action at the New York track twice and won both times – winning the John A Nerud in July this year and also the Kelso Handicap last September.

Life Is Good Will Win, So Where Next?



Life Is Good has now won three Grade One races and one of those was the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season at Del Mar. We can expect the Pletcher runner to be off to the Breeders’ Cup again after this Saturday’s Woodward Stakes.

His likely target at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup will be the Classic on Nov 5, where Life Is Good is priced @ 8/1 with Bovada and will set up a fascinating clash with the wonder horse in the making Flightline, who is @ 1/2 with Bovada.

Life Is Good Career In Numbers

Runs: 10

Wins: 8

Top Three Finishes: 9

Grade One Wins: 3

Career Earnings: $4,086,700



Woodward Stakes 2022: Other Runners



THOMAS SHELBY: Oldest in the race at 6 and as a result the most experienced. Has run 30 times and a winner of 11 of those races and will head here off the back of a win at Monmouth on Sept 10, but that was only in an Allowance Optional Claiming race.

KEEPMEINMIND: Another from the Todd Pletcher yard, so they will be hoping for a 1-2 in the race. A winner of 2 of his 13 races, this 4 year-old colt was 5th in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga on Sept 3 in his last race. This season has also been 4th in the Travers Stakes and runner-up in the Jim Dandy Stakes.

LAW PROFESSOR: Winner of 4 of his 11 starts, this Rob Atras-trained gelding was last seen winning the FanDuel Tapit Stakes (Listed) at Kentucky on Sept 1

INFORMATIVE: Second oldest in the field at 5 and has raced 35 times with 4 wins. Last in action winning the Grade 3 Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park so has ability, but still a fair bit of ground to find with Life Is Good.

Woodward Stakes 2022 Betting

Latest betting ahead of the 2022 Woodward Stakes on Saturday Oct 1

Woodward Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker LIFE IS GOOD 1-9 KEEPMEINMIND 6-1 LAW PROFESSOR 8-1 THOMAS SHELBY 15-1 INFORMATIVE 15-1

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 30 and subject to change

WATCH: Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Whitney Stakes (Saratoga, Aug 6)



Recent Woodward Stakes Winners

2021 – ART COLLECTOR

2020 – GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

2019 – PRESERVATIONIST

2018 – YOSHIDA

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – SHAMAN GHOST

2015 – LIAM’S MAP

Watch Art Collector Winning The 2021 Woodward Stakes

