Will KSI win the fight against Joe Fournier this weekend? We will be taking a look at his chances of defeating the former WBA light heavyweight champion, and what it could mean for his career prospects in boxing moving forward.

Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier On Saturday Night?

All things considered, it appears that Joe Fournier not only has the necessary boxing experience to be the favourite, but also a near-iron-clad record to back it up.

However, the opposite has materialised in the lead-up to this weekend’s fight, which sees YouTube sensation KSI heavily favoured by sportsbooks.

The social media personality has made a name for himself as a larger than life character down the years, but his venture into boxing has so far proved overwhelmingly successful, both as a fighter, and now as a promoter with his Misfits Boxing events.

Saturday’s main event is by far his sternest test yet however, in what will be his fourth professional fight in the ring. Of those, he has claimed victory by way of knockout, all within the first three rounds – an impressive record to say the least.

However, Fournier, who is 11 years his senior, has won all but one of his 10 fights up to this points, claiming victory by way of knockout in nine of them.

Former unified cruiserweight champion David Haye was his most recent opponent – the only bout that he has tasted defeat in – and the sizeable gap from that bout in 2021 has left observers leaning towards KSI.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Career Records

KSI

KSI has an amateur career of 1-0-1 and a pro career of 3-0.

Four by way of knockout

Joe Fournier

9-0 record, with one no contest. David Haye defeat came in an exhibition bout.

Nine by way of knockout.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

