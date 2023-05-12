Boxing

Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier On Saturday Night?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier
Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier

Will KSI win the fight against Joe Fournier this weekend? We will be taking a look at his chances of defeating the former WBA light heavyweight champion, and what it could mean for his career prospects in boxing moving forward.

Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier On Saturday Night?

All things considered, it appears that Joe Fournier not only has the necessary boxing experience to be the favourite, but also a near-iron-clad record to back it up.

However, the opposite has materialised in the lead-up to this weekend’s fight, which sees YouTube sensation KSI heavily favoured by sportsbooks.

The social media personality has made a name for himself as a larger than life character down the years, but his venture into boxing has so far proved overwhelmingly successful, both as a fighter, and now as a promoter with his Misfits Boxing events.

RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories

Saturday’s main event is by far his sternest test yet however, in what will be his fourth professional fight in the ring. Of those, he has claimed victory by way of knockout, all within the first three rounds – an impressive record to say the least.

However, Fournier, who is 11 years his senior, has won all but one of his 10 fights up to this points, claiming victory by way of knockout in nine of them.

Former unified cruiserweight champion David Haye was his most recent opponent – the only bout that he has tasted defeat in – and the sizeable gap from that bout in 2021 has left observers leaning towards KSI.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Career Records

KSI

  • KSI has an amateur career of 1-0-1 and a pro career of 3-0.
  • Four by way of knockout

Joe Fournier

  • 9-0 record, with one no contest. David Haye defeat came in an exhibition bout.
  • Nine by way of knockout.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier
Boxing

LATEST Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier On Saturday Night?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  8min
How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?
Boxing
How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

With reports of multi-million dollar wagers between the two fighters, we are putting this weekend’s Misfits Boxing fight under the microscope by posing the question, how much money will the…

How To Bet On Joe Fournier To Beat KSI
Boxing
How To Bet On Joe Fournier To Beat KSI
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h

The stage is set for Joe Fournier vs KSI this weekend in London, as the social media-turned-fighting star continues to burrow his way into professional boxing with the latest instalment…

ksi joe fournier apr23
Boxing
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event on The KSI vs Joe Fournier Undercard?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
How To Bet On KSI To Beat Joe Fournier
Boxing
How To Bet On KSI To Beat Joe Fournier
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Who Is The Favorite To Win The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?
Boxing
Who Is The Favorite To Win The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
ksi joe fournier apr23
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Alberta | AB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Arrow to top