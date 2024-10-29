MLB

Is The World Series Over? The Dodgers Take A 3-0 Lead Before Game 4 In New York

Olly Taliku
The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the World Series on Monday night and they are now just one game away from completing a sweep in the championship against the Yankees. 

Dodgers Dominate Yankees

There is just one game standing between the Dodgers and a first MLB title since 2020, after Los Angeles dominated yet again in game 3 against the Yankees.

The Dodgers won 4-2 for a second game in a row but the Yankees never looked close to winning, with the visitors taking a 4-0 lead into the ninth inning.

Shohei Ohtani drew a leadoff walk early on, with Freddie Freeman doubling LA’s advantage early on with his third home run of the World Series so far.

Mookie Betts scored the third in game 3 and the Dodgers had everything tied up before the final inning with a 4-0 lead too much for New York to come back from.

Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo scored runs for the Yankees late on to avoid a shutout, but it was very much too little too late for New York who now look forward to keeping their hopes alive in game 4 on Tuesday night.

History is not on the Yankees side either after the third game in the series, as no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the World Series during the history of the MLB.

In fact, just one team has ever come back from 3-0 down in any postseason series, with the Red Sox pulling off a comeback against the Yankees over 20 years ago.

But you can never say never in baseball and there is still a chance that the Yankees could come back and win the World Series – but the odds are against them.

World Series Remaining Schedule & Results

  • Game 1: Dodgers 6-3 Yankees
  • Game 2: Dodgers 4-2 Yankees
  • Game 3: Yankees 2-4 Dodgers
  • Game 4 (in New York): Tuesday, 29 October
  • Game 5* (in New York): Wednesday, 30 October
  • Game 6* (in LA): Friday, 1 November
  • Game 7* (in LA): Saturday, 2 November

*if required.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
