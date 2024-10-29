The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the World Series on Monday night and they are now just one game away from completing a sweep in the championship against the Yankees.

Dodgers Dominate Yankees

There is just one game standing between the Dodgers and a first MLB title since 2020, after Los Angeles dominated yet again in game 3 against the Yankees.

The Dodgers won 4-2 for a second game in a row but the Yankees never looked close to winning, with the visitors taking a 4-0 lead into the ninth inning.

Shohei Ohtani drew a leadoff walk early on, with Freddie Freeman doubling LA’s advantage early on with his third home run of the World Series so far.

Mookie Betts scored the third in game 3 and the Dodgers had everything tied up before the final inning with a 4-0 lead too much for New York to come back from.

Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo scored runs for the Yankees late on to avoid a shutout, but it was very much too little too late for New York who now look forward to keeping their hopes alive in game 4 on Tuesday night.

History is not on the Yankees side either after the third game in the series, as no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the World Series during the history of the MLB.

In fact, just one team has ever come back from 3-0 down in any postseason series, with the Red Sox pulling off a comeback against the Yankees over 20 years ago.

But you can never say never in baseball and there is still a chance that the Yankees could come back and win the World Series – but the odds are against them.

World Series Remaining Schedule & Results

Game 1: Dodgers 6-3 Yankees

Dodgers 6-3 Yankees Game 2: Dodgers 4-2 Yankees

Dodgers 4-2 Yankees Game 3: Yankees 2-4 Dodgers

Yankees 2-4 Dodgers Game 4 (in New York): Tuesday, 29 October

Tuesday, 29 October Game 5* (in New York): Wednesday, 30 October

Wednesday, 30 October Game 6* (in LA): Friday, 1 November

Friday, 1 November Game 7* (in LA): Saturday, 2 November *if required.