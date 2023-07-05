UFC

Who Is Yair Rodriguez’s Girlfriend? Is ‘El Pantera’ Still Dating UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso?

Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso

Prior to his UFC Featherweight Title challenge this weekend at UFC 290, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Yair Rodriguez and his personal life. For example, who is ‘El Pantera’s’ girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 30-year-old’s personal life.

Does Yair Rodriguez Have A Girlfriend?

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘El Pantera’ back in action this weekend against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event at UFC 290, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that it is unknown whether Yair Rodriguez has a girlfriend or not.

However, we can reveal that there were heavy rumors that Rodriguez was previously dating fellow Mexican MMA star and current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion, Alexa Grasso.

Grasso (pictured right), beat Valentina Shevchenko via submission last time out to become the win the UFC Flyweight Title for the very first time. It is widely reported that Grasso and Rodriguez were previously dating and in a relationship.

Grasso was reportedly in a relationship with UFC interim featherweight champion and compatriot, Yair Rodriguez. Although the two have not confirmed or publicly posted about their relationship, they have been spotted together on various occasions.

Whether or not this was true, it makes sense. The pair opened a local MMA gym in their home country of Mexico back in 2016, as well as being pictured several times together.

It remains to be see whether the pair are still dating, or if they were every officially together. For now, it is clear that Yair Rodriguez is more concerned about his career and wanting to win the UFC Featherweight Title at the first time of asking this weekend.

It is evident to see that Yair Rodriguez is more focused on his career and attempting to become the full UFC Featherweight Champion this weekend. He is putting his personal life on the back burner whilst concentrating on making the most of his opportunity at UFC gold this weekend.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is priced as the -450 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. This of course means that Yair Rodriguez is the betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks heading into this super-fight at UFC 290.

