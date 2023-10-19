Editorial

Who Is Islam Makhachev’s Wife? UFC Lightweight Champion Is A Married Man

Paul Kelly
Islam Makhachev UFC
Islam Makhachev UFC

Prior to his rematch bout for the UFC Lightweight Title with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Islam Makhachev’s personal life. For example, who is Makhachev married? Does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know about the 31-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Islam Makhachev’s Wife?

Although MMA fans get excited every time Islam Makhachev steps foot in the UFC octagon, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Islam Makhachev is indeed a married man.

However, their marriage is kept very private an entirely out of the public eye. The 31-year-old may well have a very public career in the spotlight as the UFC Lightweight Champion, but it is clear Islam Makhachev is happy to keep his private life entirely behind closed doors.

Although the identity of Makhachev’s wife is unknown, it is certain that he is a married man. Not only has Makhachev’s wife never been revealed in pictures or anything, but even her name has been kept a secret as well.

It is believed that the Dagestani MMA superstar got married on April 8, 2021, in Makhachkala, Dagestan. However, any photos from the fighter’s wedding day are just of him, with the bride’s face hidden under a white gown.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

It could potentially be a religious thing as to why Makhachev’s wife’s identity remains private. His culture and private nature mean he wishes to keep his wife’s identity anonymous. It is even unknown who his parents are too. Similarly, the UFC 155-pound king is rumored to have a daughter, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Although his personal life is kept very private, it is evident that Islam Makhachev is a loving husband and potentially a loving father too. He is earning a great living for his family through his UFC career, and is one of the best fighters on the planet too.

It is great to see that Islam Makhachev seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

ALSO SEE: Islam Makhachev MMA Record: Makhachev Boasts 25-1 Resumé

