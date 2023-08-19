This weekend sees bantamweights headline the latest instalment of UFC, as we return the TD Garden in Boston for the seventh time. Aside from Sterling and O’Malley’s title fight, there are plenty of other intriguing bouts on the UFC 292 undercard. See below as we take you through each one.

UFC 292 Info

📅 Saturday August 19th, 2023

🏟 TD Garden, Boston

⏱ Undercard Start Time: approx 8pm ET | Main Card Start Time: approx 10pm ET

Who is Fighting On The UFC 292 Undercard?

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

The main event isn’t the only belt on the line this Saturday, with Zhang Weili set to defend her UFC strawweight title against Aamanda Lemos.

Champion since snatching the title from Jessica Andrade in only her fourth fight, the Chinese fighter has been imperious across her career so far.

Although she relinquished the belt to Rose Namajunas two years ago, she clawed her way back into title contention and reclaimed it by submitting Carla Esparza.

As for Lemos, the Brazilian is approaching her 10th year in the octagon and two consecutive wins against Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez via TKO in November has seen her move into contention for this fight.

Division : Strawweight

: Strawweight Zhang record : 23-3

: 23-3 Lemos record: 13-2-1

13-2-1 Belts at stake: UFC strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Ian Machado Garry, who remains unbeaten across five fights since making to the step up as a pro in 2019, steps into the ring with a man over 10 years his senior.

Neil Magny, the 36-year-old veteran with 13 years of experience in the UFC, is perhaps Garry’s toughest test yet having shown his worth as a welterweight competitor in the past.

Magny stepped in at the last minute to replace Geoff Neal, and he enters this contest off the back of a split decision victory over Phillip Rowe just two months ago.

Division : Welterweight

: Welterweight Garry record : 12-0

: 12-0 Magny record: 28-10

28-10 Belts at stake: N/A

Mario Bautista vs. Da’mon Blackshear

One of three bantamweight clashes at the TD Garden, this next one pits the in-form Mario Bautista against Da’mon Blackshear.

The former enters this bout with the potential to make it four wins on the bounce, after submitting Guido Cannetti in March.

Meanwhile, Blackshear’s relatively short UFC career in comparison has seen him pick up two consecutive wins since starting life in the octagon with a draw and a loss.

One of those wins came just last week after twisting Jose Johnson into submission, and he is a last minute replacement for Cody Garbrandt who was forced to back out.

Division : Bantamweight

: Bantamweight Bautista record: 12-2

12-2 Blackshear record: 14-5-1

14-5-1 Belts at stake: N/A

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

The night begins with a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Vera is 14-7 in the UFC up to this point, and the 30-year-old will be hoping to land back on his feet after having a four-fight winning streak cut short by Cory Sandhagen earlier this year.

As for Munhoz, the Brazilian is the most experienced in this division having broken the record for the most fights (19). He is 10-7 across those, with two no contests, and he returned to winning ways – his first since 2021 – when beating Chris Gutierrez in April.

Division : Bantamweight

: Bantamweight Vera record : 20-8-1

: 20-8-1 Munhoz record: 20-7, two no-contests

20-7, two no-contests Belts at stake: N/A

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

