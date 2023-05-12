Boxing

Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event on The KSI vs Joe Fournier Undercard?

Joe Lyons
Ahead of KSI and Joe Fournier’s undisputed celebrity boxing match, we’re taking a look through the undercard fights and who will be in the ring prior to the main event in London.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6
Deji vs Swarmz Light-Heavyweight 4
Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Catchweight 3
byViruZz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 3
Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey TBA 3
Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii TBA 3
WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3
Corn vs Unbaer Super-Lightweight 3
Luis Nestor vs Archie King Cruiserweight 3
Zuckles vs TBA Light-Heavyweight 3

Above is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KSI’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

When Is KSI vs Joe Fournier?

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 4.30PM EST, 9.30PM BST from London, England, United Kingdom

KSI Vs Joe Fournier TV Channel And Live Stream

TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a ‘pay-per-view’ event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

