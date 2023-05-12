Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event on The KSI vs Joe Fournier Undercard?

Ahead of KSI and Joe Fournier’s undisputed celebrity boxing match, we’re taking a look through the undercard fights and who will be in the ring prior to the main event in London.
KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|KSI vs Joe Fournier
|Cruiserweight
|6
|Deji vs Swarmz
|Light-Heavyweight
|4
|Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor
|Catchweight
|3
|byViruZz vs DK Money
|Cruiserweight
|3
|Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey
|TBA
|3
|Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii
|TBA
|3
|WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988
|Heavyweight
|3
|Corn vs Unbaer
|Super-Lightweight
|3
|Luis Nestor vs Archie King
|Cruiserweight
|3
|Zuckles vs TBA
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
Above is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KSI’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.
KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
- 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
- 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
- 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350
When Is KSI vs Joe Fournier?
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Ring Walks expected: 4.30PM EST, 9.30PM BST from London, England, United Kingdom
KSI Vs Joe Fournier TV Channel And Live Stream
TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a ‘pay-per-view’ event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.
This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.