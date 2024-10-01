The MLB postseason is finally upon us and with all playoff teams confirmed the Wild Card round begins this week, so see below the full schedule leading to this year’s World Series.

When Is The MLB Playoffs?

The MLB playoffs get underway on Tuesday, with the eight Wild Card teams beginning their postseason journey throughout the afternoon.

In the Wild Card round are the Astros, Tigers, Orioles, Royals, Brewers, Mets, Padres and the Braves who all just managed to get into the post season with late wins in the campaign.

The first round of the playoffs will take place between October 1st and the 3rd, before the remaining four teams come into the action from the 5th.

Waiting in the Divisional round beginning on October 5th will be the Dodgers (1), Phillies (2), Brewers (3) and Padres (4).

Following on from the Division series will be the League Championship Series on October 13th, followed by the World Series which is set to get underway on October 22nd or 25th.

Wild Card Playoff Schedule

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

Game 1: October 1st, 2:32 p.m

October 1st, 2:32 p.m Game 2: October 2nd, 2:32 p.m

October 2nd, 2:32 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 2:32 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

Game 1: October 1st, 4:08 p.m

October 1st, 4:08 p.m Game 2: October 2nd, 4:38 p.m

October 2nd, 4:38 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 4:08 p.m

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

Game 1: October 1st, 5:32 p.m

October 1st, 5:32 p.m Game 2: October 2nd, 7:38 p.m

October 2nd, 7:38 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

Game 1: October 1st, 8:38 p.m.

October 1st, 8:38 p.m. Game 2: October 2nd, 8:38 p.m.

October 2nd, 8:38 p.m. Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 7:08 p.m.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Saturday, October 5

AL Game 1 : Guardians vs. TBD

: Guardians vs. TBD AL Game 1 : Yankees vs. TBD

: Yankees vs. TBD NL Game 1 : Phillies vs. TBD

: Phillies vs. TBD NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, October 6

NL Game 2 : Phillies vs. TBD

: Phillies vs. TBD NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, October 7

AL Game 2 : Guardians vs. TBD

: Guardians vs. TBD AL Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, October 8

NL Game 3 : TBD vs. Phillies

: TBD vs. Phillies NL Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

AL Game 3 : TBD vs. Guardians

: TBD vs. Guardians AL Game 3 : TBD vs. Yankees

: TBD vs. Yankees NL Game 4 : TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary) NL Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

AL Game 4 : TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)

: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary) AL Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

NL Game 5 : Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary) NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, October 12

AL Game 5 : Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)

: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary) AL Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)