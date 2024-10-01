The MLB postseason is finally upon us and with all playoff teams confirmed the Wild Card round begins this week, so see below the full schedule leading to this year’s World Series.
When Is The MLB Playoffs?
The MLB playoffs get underway on Tuesday, with the eight Wild Card teams beginning their postseason journey throughout the afternoon.
In the Wild Card round are the Astros, Tigers, Orioles, Royals, Brewers, Mets, Padres and the Braves who all just managed to get into the post season with late wins in the campaign.
The first round of the playoffs will take place between October 1st and the 3rd, before the remaining four teams come into the action from the 5th.
Waiting in the Divisional round beginning on October 5th will be the Dodgers (1), Phillies (2), Brewers (3) and Padres (4).
Following on from the Division series will be the League Championship Series on October 13th, followed by the World Series which is set to get underway on October 22nd or 25th.
Wild Card Playoff Schedule
Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers
- Game 1: October 1st, 2:32 p.m
- Game 2: October 2nd, 2:32 p.m
- Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 2:32 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
- Game 1: October 1st, 4:08 p.m
- Game 2: October 2nd, 4:38 p.m
- Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 4:08 p.m
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets
- Game 1: October 1st, 5:32 p.m
- Game 2: October 2nd, 7:38 p.m
- Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves
- Game 1: October 1st, 8:38 p.m.
- Game 2: October 2nd, 8:38 p.m.
- Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 7:08 p.m.
MLB Division Series Schedule
Saturday, October 5
- AL Game 1: Guardians vs. TBD
- AL Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD
- NL Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD
- NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD
Sunday, October 6
- NL Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD
- NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD
Monday, October 7
- AL Game 2: Guardians vs. TBD
- AL Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD
Tuesday, October 8
- NL Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies
- NL Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers
Wednesday, October 9
- AL Game 3: TBD vs. Guardians
- AL Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees
- NL Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)
- NL Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)
Thursday, October 10
- AL Game 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)
- AL Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)
Friday, October 11
- NL Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)
- NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, October 12
- AL Game 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)
- AL Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)