When is the Haney vs Lomachenko fight? We answer all the key questions ahead of Saturday’s hotly-anticipated lightweight world title fight in Las Vegas, including start times, undercard fights and the latest betting odds.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

All the key information ahead of Saturday’s bout at Las Vegas’s iconic MGM Grand can be found above, where lightweight champion Devin Haney puts all four of his world titles on the line for the second time.

The American heads to Nevada as the slight favourite across US sportsbooks having become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era in June 2022, before defending that status against George Kambosos Jr in their rematch four months later.

‼️ Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko intense face-off ahead of Saturday night… [🎥 @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/VWrEqz2xqK — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 17, 2023

Nevertheless, he will be wary of his opponent this weekend Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is a former world champion in three different weight classes, and the two-time Olympic gold medalist was voted as the seventh best pound-for-pound boxer in the world by The Ring at the start of the year.

When is the Haney vs Lomachenko Fight Start Time

TV channel (US): The Haney vs Lomachenko start time is scheduled for approximately 11pm EST, although running times may fluctuate depending on the duration of the undercard fights, which start at 8pm on the night.

The fight will be shown live on ESPN+ PPV, and you can access the broadcast provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (Showtime: $59.99).

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights this weekend, with the co-main event between Oscar Valdez and Adam Lopez sure to be one of the fights of 2023 so far, while the WBO super flyweight title is on the line as Nakatani defends his belt against former world champion Andrew Moloney.

Fight Weight Class Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez Super Featherweight Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila Lightweight Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani Super Flyweight Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger Middleweight