UFC

When Is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2? UFC 294 Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294

It’s fight week! UFC 294 is upon us as the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch goes down for the UFC Lightweight Title in Abu Dhabi. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

RELATED: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Above is everything you need to know about the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, October 19 in Abu Drhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Lightweight Title on the line.

Islam Makhachev goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Alexander Volkanovski is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 155-pound UFC title fight from Yas Island on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2: UFC 294 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Lightweight Title clash live from the Etihad Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight will likely get underway at approx. 5:00pm EST.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev Net Worth & Career Earnings | Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth & Career Earnings

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2: UFC 294 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5
Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3
Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3
Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3
Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3
Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3
Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3
Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3
Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3
Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

Other UFC Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC

LATEST When Is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2? UFC 294 Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image Paul Kelly  •  13min
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19min

UFC 294 is almost upon us as the UFC Lightweight Title is on the line this weekend in Abu Dhabi. That’s right, Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes centre…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record: ‘The Great’ Boasts Incredible 26-2 Record With 6 UFC Title Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

Ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Alexander Volkanovski. Read on…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Great’ Boasts $3.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Alexander Volkanovski Wife
UFC
Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife? UFC Featherweight Champion Is Married To Wife Emma
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
volkmak 1
UFC
What Is The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  21h
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record: Featherweight Champion Has Just One Defeat in the UFC
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h
Arrow to top