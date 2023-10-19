It’s fight week! UFC 294 is upon us as the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch goes down for the UFC Lightweight Title in Abu Dhabi. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023

Saturday, October 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Above is everything you need to know about the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, October 19 in Abu Drhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Lightweight Title on the line.

Islam Makhachev goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Alexander Volkanovski is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 155-pound UFC title fight from Yas Island on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2: UFC 294 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Lightweight Title clash live from the Etihad Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight will likely get underway at approx. 5:00pm EST.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2: UFC 294 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5 Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3 Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3 Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3 Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3 Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3 Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3 Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3 Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3 Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3 Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3 Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

