UFC

When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC
Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC

MMA fans will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski in a Lightweight Championship bout. Read on to find out all you need to know about the official weigh-ins for Saturday evening’s clash in the United Arab Emirates.

When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?

UFC 294 is fast approaching and with MMA fans eagerly anticipating the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, many may be asking ‘when are the the weigh-ins ahead of the clash?’ Well, we at SportsLens have got the answer for you as all fighters on the entire card will be required to weigh-in the day before fight night. This includes all athletes on the prelim card, as well as the main card.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, October 20th. All fighters must get their weights measured, with the weigh-ins kicking off at 12:50am EST (11:50am CT).

It will take place on Friday, October 20th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, with the event closed to the public. Fans will however, be able to view the weigh-ins on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com.

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

What Is The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Weight Limit?

Both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will step onto the scaled to get their weight measured on Friday, October 20, ahead of their highly anticipated Lightweight Championship bout on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The limit for a lightweight title fight is 155lbs (70.3kg), however Volkanovski admitted in a recent YouTube video that he weighed 181lbs the day prior to receiving the call from the UFC that he’d be fighting. The Australian says he’s confident that he’ll be able to shed the pounds relatively easily, and that it was mostly ‘water weight’.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening at UFC 294.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (C) Lightweight 5
Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Middleweight 3
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3
Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3
Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3
Mohammed Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3
Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3
Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3
Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight Bout 3
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Middleweight 3

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -340 favourite for the Lightweight Championship bout with the best live betting sites. Alexander Volkanovski goes into the clash as the +270 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight live on ESPN+ PPV. Fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 294! What a fight we have in prospect on Saturday night – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Follow the links to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 294 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
makhachev 1
UFC

LATEST Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Sponsorship Deals & Endorsements: UFC Lightweight King Sits On $1m Net Worth

Author image Louis Fargher  •  4min
Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC
UFC
When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

MMA fans will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski in a Lightweight Championship bout. Read…

volkufc 1
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  13min

Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Title this weekend on just two weeks notice. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the…

e31696ff789abb5fddce01c7ed79db21
UFC
Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
d6764 16417065347627 1920
UFC
Dillon Danis puts his name forward for UFC 294 clash vs Khamzat Chimaev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
Bobby Green Next Opponent
UFC
Renato Moicano Favored At 7/4 To Take On Bobby Green In Exclusive Next Opponent Odds
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 9 2023
mateusz gamrot
UFC
Betting Odds for Mateusz Gamrot’s Next Opponent: “Gamer” Has Charles Oliveira in His Sights
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 25 2023
Arrow to top