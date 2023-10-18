MMA fans will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski in a Lightweight Championship bout. Read on to find out all you need to know about the official weigh-ins for Saturday evening’s clash in the United Arab Emirates.
When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?
UFC 294 is fast approaching and with MMA fans eagerly anticipating the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, many may be asking ‘when are the the weigh-ins ahead of the clash?’ Well, we at SportsLens have got the answer for you as all fighters on the entire card will be required to weigh-in the day before fight night. This includes all athletes on the prelim card, as well as the main card.
The official weigh-in show is on Friday, October 20th. All fighters must get their weights measured, with the weigh-ins kicking off at 12:50am EST (11:50am CT).
It will take place on Friday, October 20th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, with the event closed to the public. Fans will however, be able to view the weigh-ins on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com.
What Is The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Weight Limit?
Both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will step onto the scaled to get their weight measured on Friday, October 20, ahead of their highly anticipated Lightweight Championship bout on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
The limit for a lightweight title fight is 155lbs (70.3kg), however Volkanovski admitted in a recent YouTube video that he weighed 181lbs the day prior to receiving the call from the UFC that he’d be fighting. The Australian says he’s confident that he’ll be able to shed the pounds relatively easily, and that it was mostly ‘water weight’.
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening at UFC 294.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (C)
|Lightweight
|5
|Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight
|3
|Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
|Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves
|Middleweight
|3
|Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov
|Bantamweight
|3
|Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev
|Flyweight
|3
|Mohammed Yahya vs Trevor Peek
|Lightweight
|3
|Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry
|Bantamweight
|3
|Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas
|Middleweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli
|Lightweight
|3
|Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov
|Featherweight
|3
|Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight Bout
|3
|Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva
|Middleweight
|3
In the lead up to the fight at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -340 favourite for the Lightweight Championship bout with the best live betting sites. Alexander Volkanovski goes into the clash as the +270 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC.
With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight live on ESPN+ PPV. Fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.
Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 294! What a fight we have in prospect on Saturday night – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
- 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270
