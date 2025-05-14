NBA

What went wrong for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 playoffs?

Zach Wolpin
With a 64-18 record in 2024-25, the Cavaliers had the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the first round, Cleveland swept the Miami Heat 4-0. 

The Cavaliers were matched up against the Pacers in the conference semi-finals. However, injuries changed the complexion of the series for Cleveland. Darius Garland missed four consecutive games with a toe injury. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter missed Game 2 with injuries. On top of the injuries that piled up, the Pacers had more grit and determination than the Cavaliers. Losing 4-1 in the conference semi-finals is an extremely disappointing end to Cleveland’s season.

Where did it all go wrong for the Cleveland Cavaliers?


ESPN’s Brian Windhorst did a radio hit ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday. He discussed how injuries certainly played a factor in why the Cavs did not advance to the conference finals. However, he pointed to one moment in the series that changed everything. Cleveland had a multiple-possession lead with less than a minute left in Game 2 vs. the Pacers. However, the Cavs fumbled the game away and lost 120-119. They wasted a 48-point performance from Donovan Michell.

Not only did the Cavs lose Game 2, but that put them down 2-0 to start the series. That is the moment Brian Windhorst believes it all went wrong for Cleveland. The team was not at full strength that game. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter were out with injuries. The NBA insider explained how you cannot let playoff games slip away when your team is not fully healthy. Cleveland did the opposite of that at the end of Game 2.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson noted that his team failed to match the “physicality” and “intensity” of the Pacers. Indiana dominated this series from start to finish, and that’s why they’re in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite being the #1 seed in the East, Cleveland’s season ends in disappointment. The Cavaliers have sustained regular season success but they still are trying to get over the hump in the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
