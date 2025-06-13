The Pelicans are ‘aggressively looking’ to trade up in the 2025 draft to select Rutgers’ Ace Bailey

During the 2024-25 season, the New Orleans Pelicans finished 21-61. For the first time since 2012-13, the team finished with less than 30 wins in the regular season.

The Pelicans had a 12.5% chance at the #1 pick and a 48.1% chance at a top-four pick in the 2025 NBA draft. After the lottery happened, New Orleans ended up with the 7th pick. Three picks lower than they were initially projected. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported the team is “aggressively looking” to move up in the 2025 draft. Their target is Rugets’ Ace Bailey, who played one season for the Scarlet Knights.

Will the Pelicans trade up in the 2025 draft to select Ace Bailey?

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Pelicans covet Rutgers Ace Bailey. New Orleans owns the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey is expected to be a top-five selection. If the Pelicans are serious about adding Bailey to their roster, they would have to trade up. O’Connor reported New Orleans is “aggressively looking” to move up in this year’s draft.

His latest mock draft has the Pelicans trading with the 76ers to acquire the #3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Many draft analysts have Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper as the first two selections. If New Orleans traded up to the third pick, Ace Bailey would surely be there for the taking. To move up four spots, Kevin O’Connor predicts the Pelicans would send the Pacers’ top-four protected first-rounder in 2026 and Herb Jones to the Sixers.

Ace Bailey played one season at Rutgers in 2024-25. He started all 30 games he played in. The 18-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. His pro comparisons coming into the draft are Paul George and Brandon Miller. Bailey has a 7-foot wingspan, and he uses that as a versatile two-way wing. The 2025 NBA draft is on Wednesday, June 25. We’ll wait and see if the Pelicans can trade up and draft Rutgers Ace Bailey.