NBA

The Pelicans are ‘aggressively looking’ to trade up in the 2025 draft to select Rutgers’ Ace Bailey

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ace Bailey Rutgers pic
Ace Bailey Rutgers pic

During the 2024-25 season, the New Orleans Pelicans finished 21-61. For the first time since 2012-13, the team finished with less than 30 wins in the regular season. 

The Pelicans had a 12.5% chance at the #1 pick and a 48.1% chance at a top-four pick in the 2025 NBA draft. After the lottery happened, New Orleans ended up with the 7th pick. Three picks lower than they were initially projected. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported the team is “aggressively looking” to move up in the 2025 draft. Their target is Rugets’ Ace Bailey, who played one season for the Scarlet Knights.

Will the Pelicans trade up in the 2025 draft to select Ace Bailey?


According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Pelicans covet Rutgers Ace Bailey. New Orleans owns the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey is expected to be a top-five selection. If the Pelicans are serious about adding Bailey to their roster, they would have to trade up. O’Connor reported New Orleans is “aggressively looking” to move up in this year’s draft.

His latest mock draft has the Pelicans trading with the 76ers to acquire the #3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Many draft analysts have Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper as the first two selections. If New Orleans traded up to the third pick, Ace Bailey would surely be there for the taking. To move up four spots, Kevin O’Connor predicts the Pelicans would send the Pacers’ top-four protected first-rounder in 2026 and Herb Jones to the Sixers.

Ace Bailey played one season at Rutgers in 2024-25. He started all 30 games he played in. The 18-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. His pro comparisons coming into the draft are Paul George and Brandon Miller. Bailey has a 7-foot wingspan, and he uses that as a versatile two-way wing. The 2025 NBA draft is on Wednesday, June 25. We’ll wait and see if the Pelicans can trade up and draft Rutgers Ace Bailey.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Magic Johnson First Take pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered this advice to Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton ahead of Game 4

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2025
Mark Diagneault Thunder pic
NBA
Does Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault need to adjust the starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2025

On Friday evening, the Pacers will host the Thunder for Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana has a 2-1 series lead after a 116-107 win Wednesday in Game…

Ace Bailey Rutgers pic
NBA
The Pelicans are ‘aggressively looking’ to trade up in the 2025 draft to select Rutgers’ Ace Bailey
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2025

During the 2024-25 season, the New Orleans Pelicans finished 21-61. For the first time since 2012-13, the team finished with less than 30 wins in the regular season.  The Pelicans…

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
NBA
NBA insiders believe Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be traded in the ‘short-term future’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2025
Mike Brown Kings pic
NBA
Knicks now shift their head coaching search to Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 12 2025
Bennedict Mathurin Pacers pic
NBA
Bill Simmons wildly nailed Bennedict Mathurin’s stat line for Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 12 2025
Bobby Portis Bucks pic
NBA
The Warriors have shown interest in 2021 NBA champion Bobby Portis this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 12 2025
Arrow to top