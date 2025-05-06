Several Cavaliers players are battling injuries ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night

At 64-18, the Cavaliers had the #1 record in the Eastern Conference this season. They earned the #1 seed in the East playoffs. Cleveland swept the Miami Heat in the first round.

On Sunday, the Cavs were at home for Game 1 of the conference semi-finals vs. the Pacers. They were without all-star PG Darius Garland due to a toe injury. Not only did Cleveland lose Game 1, but several players are dealing with injuries. Evan Mobley (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (thumb) are questionable to play in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Who will be available for the Cavs in Game 2 vs. the Pacers?

Kenny Atkinson said the terms “questionable” and “doubtful” are interchangeable to him, per @AmNotEvan De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are questionable based on how the injury report lists it, Atkinson said pic.twitter.com/7PamK6X8ni — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) May 5, 2025



On the latest episode of the Hoope Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst talked about Darius Garland’s toe injury. Windy called Garland’s injury turf toe, and that is never a good sign. Especially when the playoffs are already a round in. Chances are, Garland is out on Tuesday for Game 2. Darius Garland is not the only Cavs starter on the injury report.

First-year all-star Evan Mobley suffered a sprained left ankle in Game 1 vs. the Pacers. He said it happened when he attempted a hook shot over Myles Turner and came down wrong on his ankle. Mobley is listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Indiana. He started 71 of the Cavs’ 82 games during the regular season. Additionally, one of Cleveland’s key role players is listed as questionable.

De’Andre Hunter dislocated his thumb during Game 1 on Sunday. Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin blocked his shot, and Hunter injured his thumb on a hard fall to the ground. All signs point to Hunter being available in Game 2. After losing Game 1 at home, the Cavs need to win Game 2 on Tuesday night. They cannot afford to go down 2-0 to a scrappy playoff team like the Pacers. Can Cleveland bounce back on Tuesday and even the series vs. Indiana?