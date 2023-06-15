What is the 123rd US Open prize money for this year and how much will the winner make? Join us here at SportsLens as we explore the answer and beyond, as well as the purse pay-out for each player who makes the cut in the third major championship of the year.
The 123rd US Open is being hosted by Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Who will come out on top on Sunday and win the coveted US Open trophy?
How Much Is The US Open Prize Money In 2023?
It’s safe to say that the prize money on offer for the 123rd US Open will be of a similarly jaw-dropping amount to last year. Although definitive figures are yet to be divulged by tournament officials, this year’s edition of the US Open is expected to be the same as last year’s.
The total purse for last year’s tournament was a record $17.5 million. This year, we can expect the prize fund total to increase to over $20 million. Although it is likely that the winner will receive the same amount as last year, an additional $2.5 million is expected to be shared between the other players who have made the cut, but not gone on to win the event.
The eventual winner of the 2023 US Open is expected to pocket $3,150,000. This is the same pay-out that last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, received for his maiden major championship triumph.
This $3.15 million pay-out makes the US Open the second most lucrative major of the year behind The Masters. The US Open actually moved ahead of The Open Championship and PGA Championship respectively in terms of prize money last year, and remains the second most lucrative major in the world of golf.
How Does The 2023 US Open Prize Money Compare To Previous Years?
The prize money for winning the US Open has tripled since the turn of the century, which is indicative of the growing value of broadcasting rights and the ever-increasing profile and prestige of professional golf.
Winner’s Pay-out History
- 2022: $3,150,000
- 2021: $2,680,000
- 2020: $1,980,000
- 2019: $1,980,000
- 2014: $1,800,000
- 2009: $1,350,000
- 2003: $1,080,000
- 2000: $900,000
- 1998: $540,000
- 1993: $300,000
- 1988: $160,000
- 1983: $100,000
- 1978: $50,000
- 1965: $25,000
- 1958: $5,500
- 1953: $5,000
- 1931: $1,000
- 1916: $500
US Open 2023 Prize Money Breakdown
Here is a look at the 2022 figures to get an idea of how the prize money will be broken down in 2023. The top 60 players after two rounds make the cut, and therefore will be paid a hefty sum of money for their efforts.
- 1st: $3,150,000
- 2nd: $1,890,000
- 3rd: $1,225,374
- 4th: $859,032
- 5th: $715,491
- 6th: $634,415
- 7th: $571,950
- 8th: $512,249
- 9th: $463,604
- 10th: $425,830
- 11th: $388,609
- 12th: $359,311
- 13th: $334,805
- 14th: $309,008
- 15th: $286,896
- 16th: $268,470
- 17th: $253,729
- 18th: $238,988
- 19th: $224,247
- 20th: $209,506
- 21st: $196,792
- 22nd: $184,078
- 23rd: $171,732
- 24th: $160,308
- 25th: $150,358
- 26th: $141,882
- 27th: $135,432
- 28th: $129,720
- 29th: $124,192
- 30th: $118,665
- 31st: $113,137
- 32nd: $107,609
- 33rd: $102,081
- 34th: $97,106
- 35th: $93,052
- 36th: $88,998
- 37th: $85,129
- 38th: $81,444
- 39th: $77,758
- 40th: $74,073
- 41st: $70,388
- 42nd: $66,703
- 43rd: $63,017
- 44th: $59,332
- 45th: $55,647
- 46th: $52,330
- 47th: $49,013
- 48th: $45,881
- 49th: $44,038
- 50th: $42,196
- 51st: $41,090
- 52nd: $40,169
- 53rd: $39,432
- 54th: $39,063
- 55th: $38,695
- 56th: $38,326
- 57th: $37,958
- 58th: $37,589
- 59th: $37,221
- 60th: $36,852
123rd US Open – Tournament Info
- ⛳️ Event: US Open
- 📅 Date: Thursday June 15, 2023
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 📺 TV Channel: US: NBC Sports
- 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, California
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750| Rahm +1000 | McIlroy +1200
