123rd US Open Full Field & Tee Times: When Are Koepka, Scheffler, McIlroy & Rahm Teeing Off?

Paul Kelly
The 123rd US Open gets underway on Thursday morning, with the first group off at 9.45am EST. Ahead of golf’s third major of the season, read on to find out all you need to know about every tee time, who is in the field and some notable featured groups too. This includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to name but a few.

RELATED: US Open Predictions | Golf Betting Picks, Preview, Free Bets & Best Odds

123rd US Open Tee Times

The 123rd US Open gets underway on Thursday, June 15. Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, takes centre stage as all of the best players in the world bid to win the third major championship of the year.

There are so many narratives the could play out across the 72 holes of golf this week as all eyes are on the US Open. Phil Mickelson could complete the career grand slam with a win this week. Rory McIlroy could win his first major since 2014 if he is victorious. Brooks Koepka could claim a sixth major champion and go back-to-back in majors this year. Who knows what will happen?

There are so many players in with a chance of being victorious come Sunday afternoon. One of these men is of course world number one, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the bookmakers favorite heading to LACC this week, priced at around+750 with the best offshore betting sites.

Another of the favorites heading into this week is the reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is the second favorite with the best US sportsbooks to win his second US Open, and second major of 2023. There are so many players who will feel this could be their week.

Some of the featured groups that will have the most eyes on them will be the likes of Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka, who are teeing off on Thursday at 13:54pm EST. McIlroy is bidding to double his US Open tally after his maiden major triumph in this tournament back in 2011.

The two most highly anticipated groups are Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele (11:24am) alongside Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa (11:13am).

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick tees off at 12:32pm as he plays alongside Cameron Smith and amateur Sam Bennett. Tommy Fleetwood is grouped with Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry (10:40am). Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day (11:02am) are another of the stellar groups, as well as Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay (13:43pm).

In total, 156 players will be teeing it up on Thursday morning (EST) in a bid to get their US Open off the the best possible start. Here are the US Open tee times for each and every group on Thursday 15th June – Day 1 of the US Open.

RELATED: 123rd US Open Date & Start Time: When Is The 2023 US Open?

Starting at Hole 1:

9:45 O Morlaes (Mex)*, D Germishuys (SA), J Solomon (US)

9:56 R Gerard (US), Katsuragawa (Jpn), M Brennan (US)*

10:07 H Buckley (US), A Svensson (Can), P Larrazabal (Spa)

10:18 C Young (US), D Wu (US), R Sloan (Can)

10:29 R Ishikawa (Jpn), K Streelman (US), M Pavon (Fra)

10:40 S Lowry (Ire), J Thomas (US), T Fleetwood (Eng)

10:51 Sungjae Im (Kor), KH Lee (Korea) JT Poston (US)

11:02 G Woodland (US), Scott (Aus), C Conners (Can)

11:13 C Morikawa (US), M Homa (US), S Scheffler (US)

11:24 D McCarthy (US), J Dahmen (US), A Hadwin (Can)

11:35 M McLean (NI)*, S Power (Ire), R Fox (NZ)

11:46 M Meissner (US), B Brown (Eng), G Charoenkul (Tha)

11:57 A Yang (HK)*, J Schutte (US), A Svoboda (US)

12:15 B Grant (US), V Norman (Swe), C Hoffman (US)

12:26 S Forsstrom (Swe), C Ortiz (Mex), M Moldovan (US)*

12:37 E Cole (US), T Lawrence (SA), A Schenk (US)

12:48 L List (US), W Nienaber (SA), A Del Rey (Spa)

12:59 A Meronk (Pol), H English (US), J Niemann (Chi)

13:10 A Noren (Swe), W Clark (US), A Eckroat (US)

13:21 K Kitayama (US), C Davis (Aus), R Henley (US)

13:32 C Smith (Aus), S Bennett (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:43 B Horschel (US), C Kirk (US), B Harman (US)

13:54 B Koepka (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), R McIlroy (NI)

14:05 S Muniz (Col), N Taylor (Can), T Montgomery (US)

14:16 O Browne Jr (US), D Puig (Spa), K Vilips (US)*

14:27 C Pereira (US), I Simmons (US)* JJ Grey (Eng)

Starting at Hole 10:

9:45 B Henson (US), R Nagano (Jpn), H Lebioda (US)

9:56 M Kim (US), J Smith (Eng), W Ding (Chn)*

10:07 S Stallings (US), P Summerhays (US)*, L Herbert (AUs)

10:18 J Dantorp (Swe), P Rodgers (US), R Armour (US)

10:29 T Pieters (Bel), A Wise (US), G Sargent (US)*

10:40 B DeChambeau (US), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng)

10:51 T Hoge (US), S Garcia (Spa), S Straka (Aut)

11:02 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus)

11:13 P Reed (US), M Kuchar (US), SW Kim (Kor)

11:24 X Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), J Rahm (Spa)

11:35 M Kaymer (Ger), S Cink (US), M Thorbjornsen (US)*)

11:46 D Horsey (Eng), B Valdes (US), P Barjon (Fra)

11:57 J Gumberg (US), K Mueller (US), B Amat (Fra)*

12:15 R Fisher (Eng), N Echavarria (Col), P Haley II (US)

12:26 N Dunlap (US)*, N Hardy (US), S Stevens (US)

12:37 T Pendrith (Can), N Potgieter (SA), R Langasqu (Fra)

12:48 A Puttnam (US), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex)

12:59 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

13:10 M Pereira (Chi), E Grillo (Arg), Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg)*

13:21 T Kim (Kor), S Theegala (US), C Young (US)

13:32 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

13:43 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

13:54 D Thompson (US), MW Lee (Aus), J Suh (US)

14:05 T Moore (US), M Hughes (Can), B Carr (US)*

14:16 P Cover (US), D Nyfjall (Swe)*, F Capan III (US)

14:27 A Truslow (US), C Cavaliere (US)*), A Schaake (US)

All US Open tee times in EST

RELATED: US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers For Third Major

US Open 2023 – Tournament Info

  • ⛳️  Event: US Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15, 2023
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 📺  TV Channel: US: NBC Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, California
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750| Rahm +1000 | McIlroy +1200

US Open 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best offshore betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets ahead of this week’s action in Los Angeles. All prices are with BetOnline:

  • Scottie Scheffler @ +750
  • Jon Rahm @ +1000
  • Brooks Koepka @ +1200
  • Rory McIlroy @ +1200
  • Viktor Hovland @ +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay @ +1800
  • Xander Schauffele @ +2200
  • Jordan Spieth @ +2500
  • Collin Morikawa @ +2500
  • Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

