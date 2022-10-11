WATCH: Shark Hanlon Talks About His American Grand National Favorite Hewick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Saturday’s American Grand National, from Far Hills race meeting, has an added sub-plot this year with the ‘rags-to-riches’ horse HEWICK, who was purchased for just €800, making the trip over from Ireland. See what his trainer, John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has to say about his lovable 7 year-old.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips.

American Grand National 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event for 4+ year-olds and staged at Far Hills race meeting.

📅Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 (6th race, 4:05pm)

🏇Racetrack: Far Hills race meeting, New Jersey

💰 Purse: $250,000

📺 TV: FOX Sports

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 American Grand National

RELATED: American Grand National 2022 Runners For Far Hills Race Meeting

American Grand National 2022: Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon Talks About His Far Hills Hope Hewick



Bought for just €800, the Irish-trained HEWICK is a real ‘rags-to-riches’ horse racing story that equine fans will love.

The bargain buy 7 year-old, who is trained by John ‘Shark’ Hanlon at County Carlow in Ireland, has already banked £281,776 in total prize money – winning 7 of his 28 races and connections are gunning for more this Saturday with a raid at the Far Hills race meeting and the American Grand National.

Earlier this season Hewick landed the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park on April 23 (watch below), and he also banked another €159,000 when winning the Galway Plate at the end of July (watch below).

WATCH: Hewick Unseats At The Final Fence In The Kerry National Recently……..But was still in with a chance

WATCH: Hewick Scoots Clear Over 3m5f in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown

So, we know Hewick stays a lot further than the American Grand National trip of 2m5f that the Far Hills race meeting presents, while at the age of just 7 (young for jumpers) there should be a fair bit more to come from this Irish horse.

The Far Hills test will require another step forward for Hewick, but this 163-rated horse is taking on the others off level weights (the US Grand National is not a handicap), so this gives the Hanlon horse a big advantage at the weights.

The €800 bargain should be hard to beat this Saturday and is expected to add another chapter to his fairy-tale winning spree.

WATCH: Hewick Battles On Well To Win The 2022 Galway Plate

RELATED: Far Hills Race Meeting 2022: American Grand National Fun Facts

American Grand National Recent Winners

2021: THE MEAN QUEEN

2020: NO RACE

2019: BRAIN POWER

2018: JURY DUTY

2017: MR HOT STUFF

2016: RAWNAQ

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

Content You May Like