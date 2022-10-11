WATCH: Shark Hanlon Talks About His American Grand National Favorite Hewick

Saturday’s American Grand National, from Far Hills race meeting, has an added sub-plot this year with the ‘rags-to-riches’ horse HEWICK, who was purchased for just €800, making the trip over from Ireland. See what his trainer, John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has to say about his lovable 7 year-old.
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
|1.
|
50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500
|Claim Offer
Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips.
American Grand National 2022: When Is The Race?
Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event for 4+ year-olds and staged at Far Hills race meeting.
📅Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 (6th race, 4:05pm)
🏇Racetrack: Far Hills race meeting, New Jersey
💰 Purse: $250,000
📺 TV: FOX Sports
Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 American Grand National
RELATED: American Grand National 2022 Runners For Far Hills Race Meeting
American Grand National 2022: Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon Talks About His Far Hills Hope Hewick
Bought for just €800, the Irish-trained HEWICK is a real ‘rags-to-riches’ horse racing story that equine fans will love.
The bargain buy 7 year-old, who is trained by John ‘Shark’ Hanlon at County Carlow in Ireland, has already banked £281,776 in total prize money – winning 7 of his 28 races and connections are gunning for more this Saturday with a raid at the Far Hills race meeting and the American Grand National.
Hewicks in America 🎥: @rtenews / @RTEracing pic.twitter.com/0Tk0LtOWBo
— John Hanlon Racing (@jhanlonracing) October 10, 2022
Earlier this season Hewick landed the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park on April 23 (watch below), and he also banked another €159,000 when winning the Galway Plate at the end of July (watch below).
WATCH: Hewick Unseats At The Final Fence In The Kerry National Recently……..But was still in with a chance
WATCH: Hewick Scoots Clear Over 3m5f in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown
So, we know Hewick stays a lot further than the American Grand National trip of 2m5f that the Far Hills race meeting presents, while at the age of just 7 (young for jumpers) there should be a fair bit more to come from this Irish horse.
The Far Hills test will require another step forward for Hewick, but this 163-rated horse is taking on the others off level weights (the US Grand National is not a handicap), so this gives the Hanlon horse a big advantage at the weights.
The €800 bargain should be hard to beat this Saturday and is expected to add another chapter to his fairy-tale winning spree.
WATCH: Hewick Battles On Well To Win The 2022 Galway Plate
RELATED: Far Hills Race Meeting 2022: American Grand National Fun Facts
American Grand National Recent Winners
- 2021: THE MEAN QUEEN
- 2020: NO RACE
- 2019: BRAIN POWER
- 2018: JURY DUTY
- 2017: MR HOT STUFF
- 2016: RAWNAQ
$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$3,125: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
Content You May Like
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.