American Grand National 2022 Runners For Far Hills Race Meeting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The American Grand National will see nine horses going to post at the Far Hills race meeting this Saturday (Oct 15), with the Irish-trained bargain buy Hewick heading the betting. See below the final American Grand National runners and riders, plus you can also grab yourself $5,625 in free bets to use on the race.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips.

American Grand National 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event for 4+ year-olds and staged at Far Hills race meeting. Note: the race is off level weight and not a handicap.

📅Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 (6th race, 4:05pm)

🏇Racetrack: Far Hills race meeting, New Jersey

💰 Purse: $250,000

📺 TV: FOX Sports

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 American Grand National

RELATED: Far Hills Race Meeting 2022: American Grand National Fun Facts

American Grand National 2022 Runners & Riders



See below the final 9 runners for the 2022 American Grand National, which will be run at Far Hills race meeting this Saturday Oct 15. Plus, read on for to see a more in-depth form guide for each horse.

NOAH AND THE ARK

Trainer: Todd McKenna

Jockey: Harrison Beswick SNAP DECISION

Trainer: Jack Fisher

Jockey: Graham Watters PISTOL WHIPPED

Trainer: Leslie Young

Jockey: Nico de Boinville MOSCATO

Trainer: Jack Fisher

Jockey: Connor Hankin HEWICK

Trainer: John Hanlon

Jockey: Jordan Gainford GLOBAL CITIZEN

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods ASK PADDINGTON

Trainer: Keri Brion

Jockey: Danny Mullins BELFAST BANTER

Trainer: Cyril Murphy

Jockey: Jamie Bargary SONG FOR SOMEONE

Trainer: Leslie Young

Jockey: Thomas Garner

DID YOU KNOW? Cyril Murphy has won 2 of the last 6 American Grand Nationals

American Grand National 2022 Runners: Form Guide

1. NOAH AND THE ARK

Trainer: Todd McKenna

Jockey: Harrison Beswick

This 8 year-old saw off Snap Decision in the Lonesome Glory G1 Hurdle at Belmont on Sept 15 (watch below) and is another of the US-trained runners that punters will feel has a chance of upsetting the American Grand National favorite Hewick. That recent success for this Todd McKenna horse was also off the back of a 481-day lay-off, so the horse can also be expected come on for that outing. Oh and the other plus, is last year’s Lonesome Glory Hurdle winner – The Mean Queen – also went onto land the American Grand National. LIVE OUTSIDER

2. SNAP DECISION

Trainer: Jack Fisher

Jockey: Graham Watters

Another of the leading fancies for the home-trained barns. Housed at the Jack Fisher stable, that landed the American Grand National at Far Hills race meeting in 2017 with Mr Hot Stuff). Snap Decision heads into the race having won 13 of his 36 starts and the 8 year-old was a fine runner-up behind Noah And The Ark (beaten 9 lengths) last time at Belmont Park in the Grade 1 Lonesome Glory Handicap (Sept 15). Before that outing, Snap Decision was a winner of the Jonathan Sheppard G1 Hurdle at Saratoga on Aug 17 (watch below). Looks set to go off as the American Grand National second favorite. DECENT CHANCE

3. PISTOL WHIPPED

Trainer: Leslie Young

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Used to be trained by the UK-based Nicky Henderson stable, that also tasted glory in this race in 2019 (Brain Power). Has since switched to the US barn of Leslie F Young and needs to bounce back to form after being last seen pulling up in the AP Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase at Saratoga on July 20 (watch below).

However, that run came over 2m 1/2f and with his better form over longer trips, the step up in here is sure to suit this 8 year-old. On a plus, he’ll also have plenty of experience in the saddle with former Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey, Nico de Boinville, coming over for the ride. Nico, who has also ridden the horse in his last 12 races, and also landed the American Grand National in 2019 so knows the course well. LONGER TRIP A PLUS, BUT NEEDS TO BOUNCE BACK

4. MOSCATO

Trainer: Jack Fisher

Jockey: Connor Hankin

A further runner from the Jack Fisher barn and another that used to be trained in England. Was with the Oliver Sherwood stable in the UK, until heading to the US in 2017 where he’s since won three times. Now an 11 year-old so is no spring chicken, but we did see a horse that age win the race in 2017. Has a bit of ground to make up with Snap Decision after running 13 lengths 4th to that horse last time at Percy Warner Park on May 14 (watch below).

5. HEWICK

Trainer: John Hanlon

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

The Irish-trained HEWICK, who cost just €800, is the American Grand National 2022 favorite. This John Joseph Hanlon-trained 7 year-old will come over from the Emerald Isle with a reputation as an improving chaser despite unseating in the Kerry National at Listowel race track last time on Sept 21 (watch below). But you can see from that race, his unseat came at the final obstacle and at the time was still in with a to chance of winning the race.

With the American Grand National also being run over the smaller fixed hurdles, then this should help Hewick get over that last race unseat, while it’s also run off level weights so this 163-rated horse sets the standard and if this were a handicap would have to give weight away.

Before that Kerry National tumble, Hewick was a tidy winner of the Galway Plate over 2m 6 1/2f back in July and in April also landed the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown racecourse (watch below) over 3m5f.

So, we know Hewick stays much further than the American Grand National trip of 2m5f that the Far Hills race meeting offers, while at the age of just 7 (young a jumping horse) we can expect a lot more in the locker from this Irish raider.

Regular rider, Jordan Gainford, makes the trip over and he looks the class act in the field – it’s no shock he’s been put in as the 2022 American Grand National favorite. THE ONE TO BEAT

6. GLOBAL CITIZEN

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Global Citizen has so far had 16 starts over hurdles (4 wins) and also won the 2022 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (watch below) earlier this year. From the UK stable of Ben Pauling, he’s a useful horse on his day and certainly heads into the race with a chance. However, the possible negative would be stepping up in trip for the first time to this 2m5f distance, which is the unknown – the furthest he’s gone to date under rules is 2m 3 1/2f (2nd).

7. ASK PADDINGTON

Trainer: Keri Brion

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Trained by Keri Brion and last seen running third in the, already mentioned, Grade 1 Lonesome Glory Handicap Hurdle (watch again below). The 8 year-old was previously in the UK with Rebecca Menzies up until last month – he was having his first start for his US team in that last race. Top Irish jockey Danny Mullins comes over for the ride and he’s got winning form in the race when landing the 2017 renewal with Mr. Hot Stuff. GROUND TO MAKE UP

8. BELFAST BANTER

Trainer: Cyril Murphy

Jockey: Jamie Bargary

Former Cheltenham Festival winner, when taking the County Hurdle (watch below) in 2021. But, has only won once since (7 races) and has now been moved to the US yard of Cyril Murphy, who have a fine record in this race. The Murphy barn have taken 2 of the last 6 American Grand Nationals – however, Belfast Banter was over 55 lengths adrift of Noah And The Ark last time at Belmont (watch above) in the Lonesome Glory and prior to that 17 lengths behind Snap Decision at Saratoga. ABILITY, BUT OUT OF FORM

9. SONG FOR SOMEONE

Trainer: Leslie Young

Jockey: Thomas Garner

Another former UK-trained runner when with Tom Symonds, who won the 2020 running of the Grade 2 International Hurdle at the Cheltenham December Meeting (watch below). Has since been transferred to the Leslie F Young team and is another that ran in the Lonesome Glory, when 4th and 9 3/4 lengths back from the winner Noah And The Ark. Has won 7 of his 21 hurdles starts (33%), which is a fair return and so would be a big player on his form of a few years ago. Still only a 7 year-old, so has time on his side, but has rather lost his way since and heads here without a win from his last 8, with his last success coming back in Dec 2020 in the race you can watch below. ABILITY, BUT NEEDS TO RECAPTURE FORM

American Grand National Recent Winners

2021: THE MEAN QUEEN

2020: NO RACE

2019: BRAIN POWER

2018: JURY DUTY

2017: MR HOT STUFF

2016: RAWNAQ

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

Content You May Like