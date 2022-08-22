Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch cristiano ronaldo hilariously blanks jamie carragher in pre match handshakes against liverpool

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Blanks Jamie Carragher in Pre-Match Handshakes Against Liverpool

Updated

26 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Liverpool

Footage has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo doing the rounds with the Sky Sports pundits before kick-off against Liverpool.

However, the legendary marksman went straight for former team-mates Roy Keane and Gary Neville as you would expect, only to leave former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher in the dark.

In what ended up being a glaring snub by football’s greatest ever goalscorer, fans everywhere have been quick to react and share their thoughts on the exchange.

Check it out below to see what you make of it.

Indeed, Ronaldo is likely to have ignored Carragher given his side were about to lock horns with his former team – a show for the United fans watching at home perhaps?

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens