WATCH: Clippers’ Ty Lue asks his players to ‘Lay everything out on the line’ for Game 7 on Saturday

Clippers' Ty Lue asks his players to 'Lay everything out on the line' for Game 7 on Saturday

Zach Wolpin
Throughout the first round of the 2025 playoffs, several series have been highly entertaining. However, one stands among the rest. The Clippers vs. Nuggets series has been high-level basketball. 

On Thursday night, LA was on the brink of elimination, down 3-2 to Denver. The Clippers responded with a 111-105 win and have forced a Game 7 on Saturday night. After his team’s win in Game 6, Ty Lue had a strong message for the Clippers. He asked his players to “Lay everything out on the line” in Game 7 in Denver.

Ty Lue says ‘These are the moments you live for’ after forcing a Game 7


Against the Nuggets in Game 7, the Clippers’ stars showed up massively.  Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. He was 11-22 from the field and 3-4 from the free-throw line. Additionally, James Harden had a solid overall performance for LA. The 11-time all-star had 28 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He was 10-20 from the field and 5-5 from the free-throw line.

Norman Powell was the third Clippers starter to finish with 20+ points. He had 24 points along with three rebounds, one assist, and two steals. After his team’s win on Thursday, Ty Lye had a strong message for the Clippers. He asked his players to “Lay everything out on the line” in Game 7 on Saturday. Lue said the Clippers have to “come ready to go.”

Kawhi Leonard has scored 20+ points in all six games of this series so far. However, he has 30+ points just once. That came in Game 2 when he had 39 points. The Clippers need a vintage playoff performance from Leonard in Game 7. They’ll also need a big game from James Harden. He played 47 of the team’s 48 minutes in Game 6. Ty Lue said Harden asked him to do that. LA needs another masterful performance from Leonard and Harden if they want to beat the Nuggets in Game 7. The winner of this series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder. They last played on April 26 after sweeping the Grizzlies.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
