NBA

The stats prove that James Harden was ineffective in Game 5 for the Clippers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
James Harden Clippers pic
James Harden Clippers pic

In Game 4 vs. the Nuggets, the Clippers were stunned at the buzzer. Nikola Jokic attempted a shot to win the game. It went long, and Aaron Gordon caught the ball and dunked it just before time expired. 

That tied the series 2-2 as the Nuggets were back home for Game 5 on Tuesday night. LA lost the game 131-115 and are down 3-2 in the series, heading back home for Game 6. ESPN’s Romona Shelbourne had a puzzling stat about Harden’s Game 5 performance. Last night, the Clippers averaged 0.72 points per play on the 35 plays Harden was involved in. Those were both his lowest outputs of this series.

James Harden was ineffective for the Clippers in Game 5


All five of the Clippers’ starters scored in double figures last night. Ivica Zubac led LA with 27 points. James Harden had the lowest scoring game of the team’s starters with 11 points. He was 3-9 from the field and 0-2 from beyond the arc. Harden played 35 minutes and was a team worst -16 when he was on the court. The Clippers’ defense let up 29 assists by Denver in Game 5.

James Harden’s play in Game 5 was not going to cut it for the Clippers. This was his worst offensive output this series. His previous low was 15 points in Game 4. For the second straight game, Harden skipped media availability. Not a great look for the veteran guard. James Harden playing well offensively could have been the difference for the Clippers in games four and five.

Instead, they have lost two straight and will be eliminated if they lose Game 6. The series is heading back to the Intuit Dome on Thursday night. LA needs a vintage performance from James Harden in Game 6. He’s scored over 30 points just once in this series. That was in Game 1. What type of performance will the 35-year-old have Thursday night in Game 6?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Maxi Kleber Lakers pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers injury report: Maxi Kleber (foot) upgraded to questionable for Game 5

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025
Mikal Bridges Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ Mikal Bridges suggested this simple fix for New York’s slow starts in the second half
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025

Through five games, the Knicks have a 3-2 series lead vs. the Pistons in the first round. Detroit faced elimination on Tuesday night. However, they held on for a 106-103…

Jamal Murray Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: Denver’s Jamal Murray was an offensive juggernaut with 43 points in Game 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025

In the first round of the 2025 playoffs, arguably the most entertaining series has been Clippers vs. Nuggets. Three of their five games so far have been decided by one…

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
NBA
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton’s dad went eye-to-eye after Game 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 30 at 11.53.22
NBA
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 30 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 30 at 10.14.19
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 30 2025
Bam Adebayo Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Bam Adebayo predicts ‘a lot of changes’ this offseason after an embarrassing playoff run
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025
Arrow to top