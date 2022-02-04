Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to bounce back strongly with a win away from home when they travel to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
The visitors are currently 9th in the league table but they have failed to win their last three matches in the league.
They have lost just one of their last six meetings against Stuttgart and the away side will be fairly confident of grinding out all three points here.
Meanwhile, the home side are in dismal form right now and they have won just four of their last twenty league matches.
Furthermore, they have failed to score in their last five league matches and this could be another torrid afternoon for them.
When does VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
VfB Stuttgart team news
The home side will be without the services of Erik Thommy and Mohamed Sankoh because of injuries.
Omar Marmoush is away on international duty.
Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Daichi Kamada due to an injury.
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, N’Dicka; Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Lindstrom, Hauge; Borre