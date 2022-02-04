Stuttgart will be looking to get their stuttering season back on track with a win at home against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.
Match Info Date: 5th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Mercedes-Benz Arena.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
The home side have failed to win their last four league matches and they are currently 17th in the league table.
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best in recent weeks either. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three league outings.
Both teams will be under pressure to pick up a favourable result here.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction: Stuttgart 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt @ 22/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Stuttgart have failed to score in their last five league matches. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.
Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Stuttgart. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
Stuttgart have conceded at least twice in their last three home league matches. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/11.
VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt from Bet365:
Match-winner:
VfB Stuttgart: 17/10 with Bet365
Draw: 12/5 with Bet365
Eintracht Frankfurt: 13/8 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 9/11 with Bet365
Under: 11/10 with Bet365
