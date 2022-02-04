Stuttgart will be looking to get their stuttering season back on track with a win at home against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The home side have failed to win their last four league matches and they are currently 17th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best in recent weeks either. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three league outings.

Both teams will be under pressure to pick up a favourable result here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction: Stuttgart 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt @ 22/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out the best VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting offers

Find out where to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Stuttgart have failed to score in their last five league matches. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Stuttgart. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Stuttgart have conceded at least twice in their last three home league matches. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/11.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt from Bet365:

Match-winner:

VfB Stuttgart: 17/10 with Bet365

Draw: 12/5 with Bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt: 13/8 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 9/11 with Bet365

Under: 11/10 with Bet365

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer: