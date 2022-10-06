Update On Eddie Hearn’s $100 Million Lawsuit Against Jake Paul

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Eddie Hearn supposedly filed a $100 million lawsuit against Jake Paul for his comments about Matchroom Boxing paying judges to score fights in favor of the home fighter, here are the latest updates with the situation and what is going on between ‘The Problem Child’ and the Matchroom kingpin.

Jake Paul Breaks Silence About $100 Million Lawsuit From Eddie Hearn and His Upcoming Fight

Jake Paul has finally broken his silence after being sued by Eddie Hearn for comments he made about Matchroom Boxing paying judges to score fights in favor of the home fighter.

‘The Problem Child’ has accused Hearn of paying certain judges to give dodgy scorecards in favor of the Matchroom fighter, even if he hasn’t won the fight. The comments came after the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, in which one of the judges scored the bout in favor of ‘AJ’.

Paul claimed that the judge who scored the fight in favor of Joshua was on the Matchroom payroll, with an outraged Hearn hitting back at the 25-year-old. The British promoter denied the allegations and filed a $100 million lawsuit against the 5-0 professional boxer.

Hearn claims that the former Disney Channel and YouTube star doesn’t know what he is talking about and has ‘made outrageously false and baseless’ claims.

Despite this lawsuit hanging like a cloud over the head of Jake Paul, he insists he is fully concentrated on his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva on October 29th. His fight in just over three weeks time looks to be the toughest of his career to date, against the former UFC Middleweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer.

When asked about the lawsuit from Eddie Hearn, Paul had this to say:

“I’m not even focused on it, I have this fight coming up October 29 and my lawyers are dealing with that so I haven’t even put any thought into it.

“I don’t care. I get sued all the time for stupid s***. I’m 5-0 in lawsuits and 5-0 in the ring. I’ve got all the time and money in the world so I’m just focused on October 29.”

Hearn Hits Back At ‘The Problem Child’

The Matchroom Boxing main man, Eddie Hearn, insists he simply had to take legal action against Jake Paul, who he cannot let tarnish the name and reputation of his company.

For a while it looked like Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn had a working relationship and were on good terms. The pair co-promoted the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano sold out Madison Square Garden in April in what was a monumental night for women’s boxing.

However, their relationship seems to have turned sour after Hearn labelled Paul an ‘average boxer’. This was potentially the comment that provoked these corruption comments from ‘The Problem Child’.

“We’re not a fan of court cases. We gave him the opportunity to apologise and he didn’t want to do it. We’ve filed a case and he [Jake Paul] will have to defend it,” said Hearn in a recent interview with iFL TV.

“We take this very seriously; he’s accused us of corruption, of committing a crime and of paying a judge. It’s the most moronic statement anyone can ever make and it’s massively defamatory to our business. It affects us in a significant manner and it will be rectified and it will be dealt with.

“This is a business we have built over 40 years; we don’t let people like Jake Paul come out and make comments like that without dealing with it and this is the way we’ve decided to deal with it.”

The relationship between Paul and Hearn now seems non-existant. However, if a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is on the cards in 2023, they may well have to work together again.