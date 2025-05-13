Boxing

Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Reinstated At No.5 In Latest WBC Welterweight Rankings Ahead Of Mario Barrios Fight On July 19

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been reinstated in the latest WBC welterweight rankings, despite not having fought in almost four years.

The eight-division world champion is set to face Mario Barrios for his WBC World Welterweight Title on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao Placed At No.5 In Latest WBC Welterweight Rankings

Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao has been reinstated in the official World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight rankings.

The 46-year-old hasn’t boxed professional since his unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021. However, he has announced his return and has been placed inside the Top 5 of the latest WBC rankings at 147-pounds.

Pacquiao has shared the ring with the biggest names in the sport including Floyd Mayweather, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton to name but a few former opponents.

Following his defeat to Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao officially retired with a professional boxing record of 62-8-2 with 39 wins coming via knockout.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Filipino fighter will return to the boxing ring in an attempt at improving that record and winning the WBC World Welterweight Title – a belt he failed to claim from Mayweather in their 2015 super-fight.

It seemed that Pacquiao had drawn a line under his Hall of Fame career with politics now his new career. He was the Senate of the Philippines for six years from 2016-2022, but failed to be voted the President of the country after an unsuccessful campaign.

Now it seems that he will fight once again in 2025 after being placed back inside the WBC welterweight rankings. The governing body have placed Pacquiao straight in at number five on the latest rankings, with a world title shot now looming for the boxing great.

Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao Set For July 19 In Las Vegas For WBC Title

It was first reported by the Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger in early May that Manny Pacquiao was set to return to the boxing ring with a shot at the WBC World Welterweight Title straight off the bat.

It seems that is the truth, with Pacquiao now set to face the WBC’s 147-pound champion Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Barrios, who holds a record if 29-2-1 (19 KO’s) and is almost 17 years’ Pacquiao’s junior, is set to defend his WBC crown against the former eight-division world champion in his next defense.

It seems these rumors are totally legitimate, the WBC making their first move en route to sanctioning the showdown by entering ‘Pac-man’ in at number five in their latest welterweight rankings.

This has certainly raised a few eyebrows amongst the boxing community, given Pacquiao’s age, inactivity and the fact he hasn’t fought in four years yet is being granted a world title shot straight off the bat.

Pacquiao has replaced Japanese fighter Jin Sasaki at No.4 in the latest WBC 147-pound rankings. This comes after Sasaki dropped out of the rankings completely after opting to fight Brian Norman Jr for the WBO title in Tokyo instead.

It looks as if Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao is all set for July 19 in Las Vegas in what was a shock to the boxing world this month.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For British Heavyweight Rematch

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025
Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood - Boxing 1
Boxing
IBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line In The Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025

Ahead of the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood boxing fight this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find…

Navarrete vs Suarez - Boxing
Boxing
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Pay-Per-View Price Is Free As Part of Existing ESPN+ Subscription
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez goes down in the main event at the Pechanga Arena on Saturday night for US boxing fans. American fans can watch this highly anticipated WBO…

Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing 1
Boxing
WBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line For Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Emanuel Navarrete Boxing 1
Boxing
How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For WBO World Super-Featherweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Teofimo Lopez Next Fight Boxing 1
Boxing
Teofimo Lopez Next Fight: ‘The Takeover’ Calls Out Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Following Latest World Title Defense
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Devin Haney Next Fight - Boxing
Boxing
Devin Haney Next Fight: ‘The Dream’ In Line For World Welterweight Title Shot Next After Jose Ramirez Win
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top