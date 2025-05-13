Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been reinstated in the latest WBC welterweight rankings, despite not having fought in almost four years.

The eight-division world champion is set to face Mario Barrios for his WBC World Welterweight Title on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao Placed At No.5 In Latest WBC Welterweight Rankings

Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao has been reinstated in the official World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight rankings.

The 46-year-old hasn’t boxed professional since his unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021. However, he has announced his return and has been placed inside the Top 5 of the latest WBC rankings at 147-pounds.

Pacquiao has shared the ring with the biggest names in the sport including Floyd Mayweather, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton to name but a few former opponents.

Following his defeat to Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao officially retired with a professional boxing record of 62-8-2 with 39 wins coming via knockout.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Filipino fighter will return to the boxing ring in an attempt at improving that record and winning the WBC World Welterweight Title – a belt he failed to claim from Mayweather in their 2015 super-fight.

It seemed that Pacquiao had drawn a line under his Hall of Fame career with politics now his new career. He was the Senate of the Philippines for six years from 2016-2022, but failed to be voted the President of the country after an unsuccessful campaign.

Now it seems that he will fight once again in 2025 after being placed back inside the WBC welterweight rankings. The governing body have placed Pacquiao straight in at number five on the latest rankings, with a world title shot now looming for the boxing great.

Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao Set For July 19 In Las Vegas For WBC Title

It was first reported by the Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger in early May that Manny Pacquiao was set to return to the boxing ring with a shot at the WBC World Welterweight Title straight off the bat.

It seems that is the truth, with Pacquiao now set to face the WBC’s 147-pound champion Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Barrios, who holds a record if 29-2-1 (19 KO’s) and is almost 17 years’ Pacquiao’s junior, is set to defend his WBC crown against the former eight-division world champion in his next defense.

It seems these rumors are totally legitimate, the WBC making their first move en route to sanctioning the showdown by entering ‘Pac-man’ in at number five in their latest welterweight rankings.

This has certainly raised a few eyebrows amongst the boxing community, given Pacquiao’s age, inactivity and the fact he hasn’t fought in four years yet is being granted a world title shot straight off the bat.

Pacquiao has replaced Japanese fighter Jin Sasaki at No.4 in the latest WBC 147-pound rankings. This comes after Sasaki dropped out of the rankings completely after opting to fight Brian Norman Jr for the WBO title in Tokyo instead.

It looks as if Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao is all set for July 19 in Las Vegas in what was a shock to the boxing world this month.