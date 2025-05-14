The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford kick-off press conference has been officially confirmed to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June.

After the Canelo vs Crawford fight was officially announced in early May with it set to take place in Las Vegas, New York or Los Angeles, boxing fans have vented their frustration on social media at the kick-off presser taking place in Saudi and not the US.

Canelo vs Terence Crawford Kick-Off Press Conference Confirmed For Riyadh In June

All eyes will be on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super-fight on September 12 in what is set to be a blockbuster undisputed World Super-Middleweight Title bout.

What makes the fight so special is the fact that Crawford is a former two-division undisputed king at both super-lightweight and welterweight. After winning a world title in his last fight at 154-pounds, ‘Bud’ is now daring to be great as he jumps up another two weight classes to challenge ‘Canelo’.

The Canelo vs Crawford fight was officially announced following the Mexican’s latest victory as he outpointed William Scull in Riyadh in his last fight on May 3. Now, Canelo’s next fight against Crawford will take place in late summer/early fall.

After the fight, Crawford got in the ring and faced-off with ‘Canelo’, with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh then confirming that the bout would take place on September 12, probably in Las Vegas, for the undisputed belts at 168-pounds.

Although boxing fans are super excited about the contest itself, they aren’t so impressed with the news that the kick-off press conference will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at some stage in June.

Given that the fight has more support in the US due to the fanbase, people are questioning why the opening presser is not happening in American. Furthermore, the fight is happening on Mexican Independence Weekend between an American and Mexican fighter.

One of the reasons some of the fight build-up will take place in Saudi Arabia is due to the fact that Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh are financing the majority of the card.

The Canelo vs Crawford mega-fight also marks the first official fight promoted by TKO Group Holdings Inc after the company, fronted by UFC President Dana White, have decided to move into professional boxing.

The kick-off press conference for the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super fight will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh tells The Ring's @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/aBKAfPhMBl — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 13, 2025

Boxing Twitter Reacts To Canelo vs Crawford Kick-Off Presser Announcement

It’s fair to say that the majority of boxing fans weren’t best pleased after hearing the news that the Canelo vs Terence Crawford kick-off press conference will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Given the fact the fight is between two of the biggest names in world boxing, not to mention the fact Crawford is American himself and Canelo is Mexican, fans have vented their frustrations online after learning the launch presser will be staged in the Middle East.

So, the kick-off press conference to hype up the U.S casual audience to buy the PPV….will be in SAUDI ARABIA⁉️⁉️ Not New York, L.A or even Vegas for fans to attend⁉️

💀💀 GOTCHA. LOL#Boxing #CaneloCrawford

🤣🤣🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/MSt7nwyNnM — Danny (@dantheboxingman) May 13, 2025

someone really needs to be Turki's boxing advisor I get it, he's a fan, he shows that in all the videos he posts but dear goodness give the fans what they want rather than what YOU think they want — Ernie Gabion 🥑 (@eaner0919) May 13, 2025

In Riyadh… not a good start — Craig W. (@CLDUB66) May 14, 2025