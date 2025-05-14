Boxing

Boxing Fans Vent Frustration On Social Media As Canelo vs Crawford Kick-Off Press Conference Set For Saudi Arabia

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Canelo vs Terence Crawford - Boxing
Canelo vs Terence Crawford - Boxing

The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford kick-off press conference has been officially confirmed to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June.

After the Canelo vs Crawford fight was officially announced in early May with it set to take place in Las Vegas, New York or Los Angeles, boxing fans have vented their frustration on social media at the kick-off presser taking place in Saudi and not the US.

Canelo vs Terence Crawford Kick-Off Press Conference Confirmed For Riyadh In June

All eyes will be on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super-fight on September 12 in what is set to be a blockbuster undisputed World Super-Middleweight Title bout.

What makes the fight so special is the fact that Crawford is a former two-division undisputed king at both super-lightweight and welterweight. After winning a world title in his last fight at 154-pounds, ‘Bud’ is now daring to be great as he jumps up another two weight classes to challenge ‘Canelo’.

The Canelo vs Crawford fight was officially announced following the Mexican’s latest victory as he outpointed William Scull in Riyadh in his last fight on May 3. Now, Canelo’s next fight against Crawford will take place in late summer/early fall.

After the fight, Crawford got in the ring and faced-off with ‘Canelo’, with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh then confirming that the bout would take place on September 12, probably in Las Vegas, for the undisputed belts at 168-pounds.

Although boxing fans are super excited about the contest itself, they aren’t so impressed with the news that the kick-off press conference will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at some stage in June.

Given that the fight has more support in the US due to the fanbase, people are questioning why the opening presser is not happening in American. Furthermore, the fight is happening on Mexican Independence Weekend between an American and Mexican fighter.

One of the reasons some of the fight build-up will take place in Saudi Arabia is due to the fact that Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh are financing the majority of the card.

The Canelo vs Crawford mega-fight also marks the first official fight promoted by TKO Group Holdings Inc after the company, fronted by UFC President Dana White, have decided to move into professional boxing.

Boxing Twitter Reacts To Canelo vs Crawford Kick-Off Presser Announcement

It’s fair to say that the majority of boxing fans weren’t best pleased after hearing the news that the Canelo vs Terence Crawford kick-off press conference will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Given the fact the fight is between two of the biggest names in world boxing, not to mention the fact Crawford is American himself and Canelo is Mexican, fans have vented their frustrations online after learning the launch presser will be staged in the Middle East.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Boxing

LATEST Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Reinstated At No.5 In Latest WBC Welterweight Rankings Ahead Of Mario Barrios Fight On July 19

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 13 2025
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Boxing
Boxing
Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For British Heavyweight Rematch
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen headlines Matchroom Boxing’s show in London this weekend in what is a compelling heavyweight rematch. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead…

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood - Boxing 1
Boxing
IBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line In The Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025

Ahead of the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood boxing fight this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find…

Navarrete vs Suarez - Boxing
Boxing
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Pay-Per-View Price Is Free As Part of Existing ESPN+ Subscription
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing 1
Boxing
WBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line For Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Emanuel Navarrete Boxing 1
Boxing
How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For WBO World Super-Featherweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Teofimo Lopez Next Fight Boxing 1
Boxing
Teofimo Lopez Next Fight: ‘The Takeover’ Calls Out Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Following Latest World Title Defense
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top