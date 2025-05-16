Boxing

Shakur Stevenson Next Fight: Three-Weight World Champion Defends WBC Lightweight Title vs 33-0 William Zepeda

Paul Kelly
The Shakur Stevenson next fight sees the unbeaten three-weight world champion take on 33-0 undefeated William Zepeda in next WBC World Lightweight Title defense on July 12.

The 27-year-old is expected to win his next fight against Zepeda. Provided he does, this could set up huge clashes with the likes of Gervonta Davis or Vasyl Lomachenko.

Shakur Stevenson Next Fight: Three-Weight World Champion Faces William Zepeda On July 12

There is absolutely no question that Shakur Stevenson is one of the best active fighters on the planet right now. The American is only 27-years-old, having already become world champion in three different weight classes.

Stevenson turned professional with a big reputation having won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as being winning the World Youth Championships in 2014.

Now, Stevenson boasts a professional boxing record of 23-0. This includes 11 knockouts, with eight of these also being fights with world titles on the line. Shakur has won world titles as featherweight, super-featherweight and now lightweight too. He really is an elite fighter.

The Newark-born fighter now embarks on his next challenge. Regarding the Shakur Stevenson next fight, the 27-year-old will aim to defend his WBC World Lightweight Title as he headlines at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on July 12.

Standing in the opposite corner will be the undefeated 33-0 Mexican William Zepeda. Zepeda has been biding his time for a shot at Stevenson’s WBC belt, with the fight now taking place on a blockbuster card with several other top-level fights.

There is no question that the champion is the pre-fight favorite with boxing sportsbooks. However, he will have to be switched on if he is to beat Zepeda. The Mexican is a big puncher and regarded as one of the best 135-pound fighters in the world.

The fight tops the bill at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, with Shakur Stevenson’s next fight being one of the toughest of his career to date.

Could Shakur Stevenson Fight Gervonta Davis After Zepeda Clash?

Provided the Shakur Stevenson next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next. As an undefeated three-weight world champion, he has plenty of options going forward.

Provided he wins his next fight against William Zepeda, Stevenson would then embark on 2026 with any number of possibilities.

The lightweight division has some of the biggest names in boxing right now. The other three world champions are Keyshawn Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis.

A unification fight against any one of those names would be a blockbuster contest and a certain pay-per-view headliner in the United States. The ‘Tank’ fight is one that all boxing fans are craving, but that fight seems to be the least likely of the three.

A showdown with Lomachenko, one of the greatest amateur boxers the world has ever seen, would be an intriguing match-up. Given his talent and ability in the ring, Stevenson would be the betting favorite against all three of these names. He really is that good.

Now that Stevenson is signed with Eddie Hearn, he will be afforded big opportunities on big platforms going forward. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh also seems fond of Shakur, so don’t be surprised to see the 23-0 American competing on a Riyadh Season show again soon.

First though, Shakur Stevenson’s next fight must result in victory against William Zepeda on July 12.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
