Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena headlines this stellar UFC 315 pay-per-view card for the UFC Welterweight Title. The fight goes down at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, May 10 for US MMA fans – but just how much are UFC 315 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 315 Tickets Cost?

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 315 sees a mammoth fight in the main event – with the UFC Welterweight Title belt on the line for the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena clash.

The 170-pound bout between the reigning champion, Belal Muhammad, and the maiden challenger, Jack Della Maddalena, headlines UFC 315. There are plenty of stellar fights on the main card and prelims too including Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title and much more.

The Bell Centre has a rough capacity of 21,000 for combat sports events, with ticket prices ranging rom low to high. According to Vivid Seats, tickets for UFC 315 range from as little as $140 CAD ($100) right up to as much as $2,500 CAD ($1,800).

The cheapest $140 CAD tickets for UFC 315 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, right up in the stands of the Bell Centre. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones right beside the cage and ring walk track, which are priced at a maximum of $2,500 CAD.

One huge criticism of the Dana White and the UFC is that their ticket prices are on the rather expensive side. Some events can be extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets.

With UFC 315 ticket prices ranging from a minimum of $100 up to a maximum of $1,800, the average price for UFC 315 tickets equates to roughly $903 CAD ($650) according to TickPick.

Although UFC 315 tickets are still wildly expensive, this is still cheaper than some of their most notable pay-per-views in the past. For example, UFC 309 – which had an average ticket price of $1,800.

How Do These UFC 315 Ticket Prices Compare To Previous UFC PPV Events?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive in general, but not compared to other pay-per-view events by the UFC’s standard. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want.

The Bell Centre has played host to seven huge UFC pay-per-view events in the past, four of which have been headlined by MMA great George St Pierre. Now it is set to host it’s eighth UFC pay-per-view numbered card with UFC 315.

The Montreal venue has played host to several bigtime wrestling events too, not to mention basketball and of course ice hockey where the Montreal Canadiens play their home games.

UFC 314 was the last UFC pay-per-view, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes. On that occasion, tickets were deemed relatively expensive for the UFC Featherweight Title bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Prior toe that, UFC 309 tickets were even more expensive than the last PPV show by quite some distance.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is often less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby.

It comes as no surprise at all to learn that UFC 315 tickets remain on the expensive side. If there is one criticism of the UFC, it’s that their ticket prices are far too high. That being said, they constantly deliver world class fights.