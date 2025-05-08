UFC

How Much Are UFC 315 Tickets For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena At The Bell Centre In Montreal?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 315
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 315

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena headlines this stellar UFC 315 pay-per-view card for the UFC Welterweight Title. The fight goes down at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, May 10 for US MMA fans – but just how much are UFC 315 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 315 Tickets Cost?

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 315 sees a mammoth fight in the main event – with the UFC Welterweight Title belt on the line for the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena clash.

The 170-pound bout between the reigning champion, Belal Muhammad, and the maiden challenger, Jack Della Maddalena, headlines UFC 315. There are plenty of stellar fights on the main card and prelims too including Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title and much more.

The Bell Centre has a rough capacity of 21,000 for combat sports events, with ticket prices ranging rom low to high. According to Vivid Seats, tickets for UFC 315 range from as little as $140 CAD ($100) right up to as much as $2,500 CAD ($1,800).

The cheapest $140 CAD tickets for UFC 315 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, right up in the stands of the Bell Centre. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones right beside the cage and ring walk track, which are priced at a maximum of $2,500 CAD.

One huge criticism of the Dana White and the UFC is that their ticket prices are on the rather expensive side. Some events can be extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets.

With UFC 315 ticket prices ranging from a minimum of $100 up to a maximum of $1,800, the average price for UFC 315 tickets equates to roughly $903 CAD ($650) according to TickPick.

Although UFC 315 tickets are still wildly expensive, this is still cheaper than some of their most notable pay-per-views in the past. For example, UFC 309 – which had an average ticket price of $1,800.

How Do These UFC 315 Ticket Prices Compare To Previous UFC PPV Events?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive in general, but not compared to other pay-per-view events by the UFC’s standard. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want.

The Bell Centre has played host to seven huge UFC pay-per-view events in the past, four of which have been headlined by MMA great George St Pierre. Now it is set to host it’s eighth UFC pay-per-view numbered card with UFC 315.

The Montreal venue has played host to several bigtime wrestling events too, not to mention basketball and of course ice hockey where the Montreal Canadiens play their home games.

UFC 314 was the last UFC pay-per-view, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes. On that occasion, tickets were deemed relatively expensive for the UFC Featherweight Title bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Prior toe that, UFC 309 tickets were even more expensive than the last PPV show by quite some distance.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is often less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby.

It comes as no surprise at all to learn that UFC 315 tickets remain on the expensive side. If there is one criticism of the UFC, it’s that their ticket prices are far too high. That being said, they constantly deliver world class fights.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 315
UFC

LATEST How Much Are UFC 315 Tickets For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena At The Bell Centre In Montreal?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Belal Muhammad UFC
UFC
UFC 315 Pay-Per-View Price For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Set At $79.99 For US MMA Fans
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena goes down in the main event at UFC 315 from the Bell Centre on Saturday night for US MMA fans. American fans can watch…

UFC 315 Poster UFC 1
UFC
How To Watch UFC 315: TV Channel & Live Stream Options For Full UFC 315 Title Double-Header
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 06 2025

The next UFC pay-per-view event is here as UFC 315 takes center-stage in Montreal, Canada. Our guide shows which TV channel the UFC 315 fights will be broadcast on as…

cory sandhagen net worth
UFC
Cory Sandhagen Boasts $1 Million Net Worth Ahead Of Upcoming Fight Against Deiveson Figueiredo
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 01 2025
Max Holloway Dustin Poirier UFC 318
UFC
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Trilogy Confirmed For UFC 318 With BMF Title On The Line In Poirier’s Farewell Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025
UFC 315 Fight Card Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
UFC
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 315 Fight Card For UFC Welterweight Title
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 25 2025
Joe Rogan Nick Diaz
UFC
Joe Rogan Makes Bold Statement Over Nick Diaz Claiming The UFC Icon Is One Of The Best Fighters To Ever Do It
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
Arrow to top